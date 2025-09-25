Mazda Australia has announced that the Mazda BT-50 range is now available with a new 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Replacing the former 1.9-litre option, the new 2.2-litre will form the entry point to the BT-50 range. As with its Isuzu D-Max twin, the 2.2L is more powerful and more fuel efficient than the 1.9L, and features a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new engine makes 120kW of power and 450Nm of torque (+10kW and 50Nm versus the 1.9-litre) and thanks to the added outputs, the 2.2-litre now matches the larger 3.0-litre engine with braked towing capacity of 3500kg.

Importantly as well, the new 2.2-litre engine is also more frugal than the 1.9-litre, with reductions in fuel consumption of up to 0.7L/100km (depending on the model). For example, the XS dual cab pick up 4×2 is now rated at 6.3L/100km on the combined cycle, and its CO2 emissions are rated at 167g/km – the 1.9-litre in the same spec consumed 7.0L/100km and 184g/km.

Available only in entry-level XS in either single cab chassis, dual cab chassis or dual cab pickup forms for now, standard features for the Mazda BT-50 with the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel include automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air-conditioning and safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.

The XS dual cab pickup also features alloy wheels as standard, while the 2.2-litre engine has also spawned three new variants in the BT-50 range: a dual cab chassis 4×2, a dual cab pick up 4×4 and a dual cab chassis 4×2. Unlike the D-Max however, the 2.2-litre engine is unavailable in higher models.

Other changes to the BT-50 range include a stop-start system for the larger 3.0-litre diesel, which reportedly cuts fuel consumption by up to 11 per cent, while the XTR and GT models now feature a tow bar as standard equipment.

Price rises of up to $1500 have accompanied the updates to the Mazda BT-50, with the entry-level XS single cab chassis 2.2-litre now priced from $37,900 plus on-road costs, which is $1500 more expensive than the former 1.9-litre XS base model.

Mazda BT-50 pricing:

XS single cab chassis 4×2 2.2L $37,900 (+$1500 compared to XS 1.9L) XT single cab chassis 4×2 3.0L $40,400 (+$1000) XT freestyle cab chassis 4×2 3.0L $44,000 (+$1000) XT dual cab chassis 4×2 3.0L $47,910 (+$1300) XS dual cab pick up 4×2 2.2L $46,710 (new) XT dual cab pick up 4×2 3.0L $49,210 (+$1000) XTR dual cab pick up 4×2 3.0L $54,240 (+$450) XT single cab chassis 4×4 3.0L $48,250 (+$1000) XT freestyle cab chassis 4×4 3.0L $52,000 (+$1000) XS dual cab chassis 4×4 2.2L $53,120 (new) XT dual cab chassis 4×4 3.0L $55,620 (+$1000) XTR dual cab chassis 4×4 3.0L $61,100 (+$1450) GT dual cab chassis 4×4 3.0L $64,520 (+$1500) XS dual cab pick up 4×4 2.2L $54,720 (new) XT dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L $57,220 (+$1000) XTR dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L $63,200 (+$450) GT dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L $66,620 (+$450) SP dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L $71,950 (+$450)

The updated Mazda BT-50 range will enter local Mazda dealerships soon.