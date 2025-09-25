Mazda Australia has announced that the Mazda BT-50 range is now available with a new 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. Replacing the former 1.9-litre option, the new 2.2-litre will form the entry point to the BT-50 range. As with its Isuzu D-Max twin, the 2.2L is more powerful and more fuel efficient than the 1.9L, and features a new eight-speed automatic transmission.
The new engine makes 120kW of power and 450Nm of torque (+10kW and 50Nm versus the 1.9-litre) and thanks to the added outputs, the 2.2-litre now matches the larger 3.0-litre engine with braked towing capacity of 3500kg.
Importantly as well, the new 2.2-litre engine is also more frugal than the 1.9-litre, with reductions in fuel consumption of up to 0.7L/100km (depending on the model). For example, the XS dual cab pick up 4×2 is now rated at 6.3L/100km on the combined cycle, and its CO2 emissions are rated at 167g/km – the 1.9-litre in the same spec consumed 7.0L/100km and 184g/km.
Available only in entry-level XS in either single cab chassis, dual cab chassis or dual cab pickup forms for now, standard features for the Mazda BT-50 with the 2.2-litre turbo-diesel include automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air-conditioning and safety features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control with stop and go functionality, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot monitoring.
The XS dual cab pickup also features alloy wheels as standard, while the 2.2-litre engine has also spawned three new variants in the BT-50 range: a dual cab chassis 4×2, a dual cab pick up 4×4 and a dual cab chassis 4×2. Unlike the D-Max however, the 2.2-litre engine is unavailable in higher models.
Other changes to the BT-50 range include a stop-start system for the larger 3.0-litre diesel, which reportedly cuts fuel consumption by up to 11 per cent, while the XTR and GT models now feature a tow bar as standard equipment.
Price rises of up to $1500 have accompanied the updates to the Mazda BT-50, with the entry-level XS single cab chassis 2.2-litre now priced from $37,900 plus on-road costs, which is $1500 more expensive than the former 1.9-litre XS base model.
Mazda BT-50 pricing:
|XS single cab chassis 4×2 2.2L
|$37,900 (+$1500 compared to XS 1.9L)
|XT single cab chassis 4×2 3.0L
|$40,400 (+$1000)
|XT freestyle cab chassis 4×2 3.0L
|$44,000 (+$1000)
|XT dual cab chassis 4×2 3.0L
|$47,910 (+$1300)
|XS dual cab pick up 4×2 2.2L
|$46,710 (new)
|XT dual cab pick up 4×2 3.0L
|$49,210 (+$1000)
|XTR dual cab pick up 4×2 3.0L
|$54,240 (+$450)
|XT single cab chassis 4×4 3.0L
|$48,250 (+$1000)
|XT freestyle cab chassis 4×4 3.0L
|$52,000 (+$1000)
|XS dual cab chassis 4×4 2.2L
|$53,120 (new)
|XT dual cab chassis 4×4 3.0L
|$55,620 (+$1000)
|XTR dual cab chassis 4×4 3.0L
|$61,100 (+$1450)
|GT dual cab chassis 4×4 3.0L
|$64,520 (+$1500)
|XS dual cab pick up 4×4 2.2L
|$54,720 (new)
|XT dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L
|$57,220 (+$1000)
|XTR dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L
|$63,200 (+$450)
|GT dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L
|$66,620 (+$450)
|SP dual cab pick up 4×4 3.0L
|$71,950 (+$450)
The updated Mazda BT-50 range will enter local Mazda dealerships soon.