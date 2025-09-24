Isuzu UTE Australia will introduce a new 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine across its D-MAX ute and MU-X seven-seat SUV range from October 1, 2025, replacing the outgoing 1.9-litre motor.
The four-cylinder EURO5 RZ4F-TC engine produces 120kW and 400Nm, a step up from the 1.9-litre unit’s 110kW/350Nm output. Torque delivery has also been improved, with 255Nm available from just 1,000rpm and peak torque arriving between 1,600 and 2,400rpm. According to Isuzu, combined fuel consumption is rated from 6.3L/100km.
The new engine will be paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, ending manual transmission availability across the range. For the D-MAX, the 2.2L will be offered in SX and X-Rider variants, while MU-X customers will see it in LS-M, LS-U and LS-T grades.
Importantly, the change means that every D-MAX and MU-X variant now offers 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity, aligning the smaller engine option with the long-established 3.0-litre four-cylinder (140kW/450Nm) available in higher trims. All 2.2L-equipped models continue to carry a five-star ANCAP safety rating.
The addition of the new powertrain also coincides with a colour update, with Wolfram Grey Metallic replacing Granite Grey in the D-MAX palette for X-Rider and higher trims. In total, the 25.5MY D-MAX will offer nine exterior colours, while the MU-X will feature eight.
Isuzu UTE Australia managing director Junta Matsui said the decision to replace the 1.9L engine with the more powerful 2.2L reflected customer feedback and market demands. “Our focus has always been on value, durability and performance,” he said. “This update ensures our vehicles remain suited to Australian conditions and customer expectations.”
The new engine joins the D-MAX and MU-X line-up after a strong sales run for Isuzu UTE in Australia. The brand finished in the national top 10 for annual sales in 2024, with the D-MAX ranked as the country’s fourth best-selling vehicle.
With the introduction of the 2.2-litre diesel, Isuzu aims to offer a more efficient alternative for buyers seeking lower running costs while retaining full towing and load capacity, alongside the proven 3.0-litre option already in the range.
2.2L D-MAX and MU-X Pricing (RRP before on-road costs):
|Isuzu MU-X LS-M 2.2L 4×4
|$49,900
|Isuzu MU-XLS-U 2.2L 4×4
|$62,900
|Isuzu MU-X LS-T 2.2L 4×4
|$71,400
|Isuzu D-MAX SX 2.2L 4×2 single cab
|$36,200
|Isuzu D-MAX SX 2.2L 4×4 crew cab
|$42,700
|Isuzu D-MAX SX 2.2L 4×4 Ute
|$50,700
|Isuzu D-MAX X-RIDER 2.2L 4×4
|$59,500
2025 D-MAX and MU-X Safety Features
- 8 Airbags–dual front, dual seat side, dual full-length curtain, front knee and centre (far-side)
- Autonomous Emergency Braking with Turn Assist (AEB)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC)
- Intelligent Speed Limiter (ISL)
- Manual Speed Limiter
- Mis-acceleration Mitigation (MAM)
- Driver Attention Assist
- Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)
- Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
- Trailer Sway Control (TSC)
- Rear Park Assist Sensors [Selected Grades]
- Front Park Assist Sensors[Selected Grades]
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Gen4Stereo Camera
- Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)
- Welcome Headlight
- Digital Reversing Camera
- 360° Surround View Monitor (SVM) [MU-X only, Selected Grades]
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Post-Collision Braking
MU-X LS-M standard equipment
- Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), which includes AEB with Turn Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Welcome Headlight, Trailer Sway Control and eight airbags
- 120kW/400Nm 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine
- Eight-speed automatic transmission with 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain
- Idle Stop-Start (ISS)
- 4×4 Terrain Command: with 2-High, 4-High, and 4-Low dual-range transfer case (4×4 models)
- Rear Diff Lock and Rough Terrain Mode (4×4 models)
- Automatic-Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold function
- Boot space of 311 litres with all seats up, 1,119 litres with the third row folded flat, and 2,138 litres with the second and third rows folded flat
- 800mm wading depth and 230mm ground clearance, with 23.4° approach, 19.1° ramp-over and 27.6° departure angles
- 17-inch silver alloy wheels with 255/65R17 Dunlop AT25 All-Terrain tyres•Black door mirrors and door handles
- Black and gunmetal grey grille
- Black sidesteps
- Black window trims
- Polyurethane steering wheel and gear selector
- Carpet flooring
- High-grade cloth trim seven-seat upholstery
- Dual vanity mirrors
- Push Button Start with remote keyless entry
- 8.0-inch infotainment with DAB+, Voice Recognition, wireless Android Auto™and AppleCarPlay® and 4-speaker audio•1x 3.0-Amp USB-C port in Touchscreen
- 2x 3.0-Amp USB-C port in rear console
- 1x 2.4-Amp USB-A port in Stereo Camera housing for Dash Cam
- Air-conditioning with rear passenger air vents and controls
- ISOFIX compatible anchor points on outer two seats of the second row, with three top-tetherpoints
- Automatic Bi-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights (DRL), with auto-levelling and automatic high beam control
- Automatic windshield wipers
- LED combination taillights
- Rear Park Assist Sensors
- Digital Reversing camera with dynamic guidelines
- BSM and RCTA/RCTB Auto-Off when towing
- Available in Mineral White, Mercury Silver metallic, Obsidian Grey mica, Basalt Black mica, Magnetic Red mica, and Neptune Blue mica
MU-X LS-U adds:
- 235mm ground clearance, with 24.0° approach, 19.6° ramp-over and 26.9° departure angles
- 18-inch dark grey turbine alloy wheels with 265/60R18 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Powered and heated body-coloured door mirrors with integrated turn indicators
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black and Titanium Carbide front grille
- Magnetite sidesteps
- Magnetite roof rails
- Light Magnetite lower bumper insert
- Rear privacy glass with chrome window trim
- Premium leather steering wheel and gear selector
- 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, with electric adjustable lumbar support
- Magnetite, piano-black, chrome and silver trimmed interior
- Embossed bronze, chrome and three-dimensional crystal-like textures across the dials
- Push Button Start with Smart Entry
- Walk Away Door Lock–automatically locks when it senses the driver is over 3 metres away from the vehicle
- 9.0-inch infotainment with DAB+, Satellite-Navigation, Voice Recognition, Wireless Android Auto™and Apple CarPlay® with 8-speaker audio
- 2x 3.0-Amp USB-C port in Instrument Panel
- Dual-zone climate controlled air-conditioning with rear passenger air vents and controls
- LED fog lights with Gloss Black trims
- Automatic windshield wipers with intuitive flat wiper blade design
- Front Park Assist Sensors
- Power tailgate, with remote and handsfree operation
- Optional Moonstone White pearl in addition to Mineral White, Mercury Silver metallic, Obsidian Grey mica, Basalt Black mica, Magnetic Red mica, and Neptune Blue mic
MU-X LS-T adds:
- 20-inch machined two-tone alloy wheels with 265/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres
- Powered and heated Gloss black door mirrors with integrated turn indicators
- Leather-accented seven-seat upholstery with stitched leatherette across interior door trims and centre console
- Variably heated front driver and passenger seats•8-way electric front adjustable driver’s seat, with electric adjustable lumbar support
- 4-way electric front adjustable passenger seat
- LED ambient interior lighting•360-degree Surround View Monitor
- Remote engine start–embedded with security measures to prevent unauthorised entry and theft
D-MAX SX standard equipment:
- Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), which includes AEB with Turn Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Welcome Headlight, Digital Reversing Camera, Trailer Sway Control and eight airbags
- 235mm ground clearance
- 800mm wading depth
- 120kW/400Nm 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine
- Eight-speed automatic transmission with 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain
- 4×4 Terrain Command: with 2-High, 4-High, and 4-Low dual-range transfer case (4×4 models)
- Payload Capacity of up to1,350kg (D-MAX 4×2 SX Single Cab Chassis)
- Braked/unbraked towing: 3,500kg/750kg•Rough Terrain Mode (4×4 models)
- 4×4 Terrain Command and Rear Diff Lock (4×4 models)
- 3-leaf standard rear suspension (ute models) and 3-leaf heavy-duty (Cab Chassis models)
- Heavy-duty urethane steering wheel, transmission selector, and handbrake
- 2x 3.0-Amp USB-C ports (1x in Single Cab and Space Cab models)
- 1×2.4-Amp USB-A port in Stereo Camera housing for Dash Cam
- Vinyl floor
- Cloth trim upholstery
- Power windows, mirrors, electric power steering
- Air conditioning with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) cabin filter and rear air vents (Crew Cab models)
- 4.2-inch Multi-Information Display
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display with tuning and volume dials, Voice Recognition, DAB+ radio, wired and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, display of 4×4 drive modes, Inclinometer and electrical systems, with 4-speakers
- Automatic windshield wipers
- Automatic halogen headlights with automatic high beam control
- Signature Isuzu grille finished in Gloss Black and Material Black•17-inch steel wheels with 255/65R17 Dunlop AT25
- Tailgate Assist (Ute models)
- BSM, RCTA/RCTB ‘Auto-Off’ when towing
- Available in Mineral White, Mercury Silver metallic, Obsidian Grey mica, Basalt Black mica and Neptune Blue mica
D-MAX X-RIDER adds:
- High-grade cloth trim upholstery with new Layer Geometry design
- Automatic Bi-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights (DRL), with auto-levelling andautomatic high beam control
- LED fog lights with embedded Air Curtains
- Rear Parking Assist sensors
- Black (Gloss and Material) signature Isuzu grille
- Black front underbody spoiler
- Dark grey grille surround
- Black (Material) rear step bar
- Black (Basalt) coloured mirrors, door handles and tailgate handle
- Black B-Pillars
- Dark grey sidesteps
- Black (Material) interior door handles, accents and trims
- Dark grey and black interior door trims
- Black (Piano) steering wheel spoke trims
- Black headlining
- Black (Satin) sports bar
- Black loopless soft tonneau cover
- Gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels with 255/65R17 Dunlop AT25•Exclusive ‘X’ badging on tailgate
- Optional Magnetic Red mica and Wolfram Grey metallic, in addition to Mineral White, Mercury Silver metallic, Obsidian Grey mica, Basalt Black mica, and Neptune Blue mica
- 3-Leaf suspension
- High grade cloth trim upholstery
