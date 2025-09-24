Isuzu UTE Australia will introduce a new 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine across its D-MAX ute and MU-X seven-seat SUV range from October 1, 2025, replacing the outgoing 1.9-litre motor.

The four-cylinder EURO5 RZ4F-TC engine produces 120kW and 400Nm, a step up from the 1.9-litre unit’s 110kW/350Nm output. Torque delivery has also been improved, with 255Nm available from just 1,000rpm and peak torque arriving between 1,600 and 2,400rpm. According to Isuzu, combined fuel consumption is rated from 6.3L/100km.

The new engine will be paired exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, ending manual transmission availability across the range. For the D-MAX, the 2.2L will be offered in SX and X-Rider variants, while MU-X customers will see it in LS-M, LS-U and LS-T grades.

Importantly, the change means that every D-MAX and MU-X variant now offers 3.5-tonne braked towing capacity, aligning the smaller engine option with the long-established 3.0-litre four-cylinder (140kW/450Nm) available in higher trims. All 2.2L-equipped models continue to carry a five-star ANCAP safety rating.

The addition of the new powertrain also coincides with a colour update, with Wolfram Grey Metallic replacing Granite Grey in the D-MAX palette for X-Rider and higher trims. In total, the 25.5MY D-MAX will offer nine exterior colours, while the MU-X will feature eight.

Isuzu UTE Australia managing director Junta Matsui said the decision to replace the 1.9L engine with the more powerful 2.2L reflected customer feedback and market demands. “Our focus has always been on value, durability and performance,” he said. “This update ensures our vehicles remain suited to Australian conditions and customer expectations.”

The new engine joins the D-MAX and MU-X line-up after a strong sales run for Isuzu UTE in Australia. The brand finished in the national top 10 for annual sales in 2024, with the D-MAX ranked as the country’s fourth best-selling vehicle.

With the introduction of the 2.2-litre diesel, Isuzu aims to offer a more efficient alternative for buyers seeking lower running costs while retaining full towing and load capacity, alongside the proven 3.0-litre option already in the range.

2.2L D-MAX and MU-X Pricing (RRP before on-road costs):

Isuzu MU-X LS-M 2.2L 4×4 $49,900 Isuzu MU-XLS-U 2.2L 4×4 $62,900 Isuzu MU-X LS-T 2.2L 4×4 $71,400 Isuzu D-MAX SX 2.2L 4×2 single cab $36,200 Isuzu D-MAX SX 2.2L 4×4 crew cab $42,700 Isuzu D-MAX SX 2.2L 4×4 Ute $50,700 Isuzu D-MAX X-RIDER 2.2L 4×4 $59,500

2025 D-MAX and MU-X Safety Features

8 Airbags–dual front, dual seat side, dual full-length curtain, front knee and centre (far-side)

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Turn Assist (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control (IACC)

Intelligent Speed Limiter (ISL)

Manual Speed Limiter

Mis-acceleration Mitigation (MAM)

Driver Attention Assist

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Trailer Sway Control (TSC)

Rear Park Assist Sensors [Selected Grades]

Front Park Assist Sensors[Selected Grades]

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Gen4Stereo Camera

Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)

Welcome Headlight

Digital Reversing Camera

360° Surround View Monitor (SVM) [MU-X only, Selected Grades]

Traffic Jam Assist

Post-Collision Braking

MU-X LS-M standard equipment

Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), which includes AEB with Turn Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Welcome Headlight, Trailer Sway Control and eight airbags

120kW/400Nm 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission with 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain

Idle Stop-Start (ISS)

4×4 Terrain Command: with 2-High, 4-High, and 4-Low dual-range transfer case (4×4 models)

Rear Diff Lock and Rough Terrain Mode (4×4 models)

Automatic-Electric Park Brake with Auto Hold function

Boot space of 311 litres with all seats up, 1,119 litres with the third row folded flat, and 2,138 litres with the second and third rows folded flat

800mm wading depth and 230mm ground clearance, with 23.4° approach, 19.1° ramp-over and 27.6° departure angles

17-inch silver alloy wheels with 255/65R17 Dunlop AT25 All-Terrain tyres•Black door mirrors and door handles

Black and gunmetal grey grille

Black sidesteps

Black window trims

Polyurethane steering wheel and gear selector

Carpet flooring

High-grade cloth trim seven-seat upholstery

Dual vanity mirrors

Push Button Start with remote keyless entry

8.0-inch infotainment with DAB+, Voice Recognition, wireless Android Auto™and AppleCarPlay® and 4-speaker audio•1x 3.0-Amp USB-C port in Touchscreen

2x 3.0-Amp USB-C port in rear console

1x 2.4-Amp USB-A port in Stereo Camera housing for Dash Cam

Air-conditioning with rear passenger air vents and controls

ISOFIX compatible anchor points on outer two seats of the second row, with three top-tetherpoints

Automatic Bi-LED headlights with LED daytime running lights (DRL), with auto-levelling and automatic high beam control

Automatic windshield wipers

LED combination taillights

Rear Park Assist Sensors

Digital Reversing camera with dynamic guidelines

BSM and RCTA/RCTB Auto-Off when towing

Available in Mineral White, Mercury Silver metallic, Obsidian Grey mica, Basalt Black mica, Magnetic Red mica, and Neptune Blue mica

MU-X LS-U adds:

235mm ground clearance, with 24.0° approach, 19.6° ramp-over and 26.9° departure angles

18-inch dark grey turbine alloy wheels with 265/60R18 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Powered and heated body-coloured door mirrors with integrated turn indicators

Body-coloured door handles

Black and Titanium Carbide front grille

Magnetite sidesteps

Magnetite roof rails

Light Magnetite lower bumper insert

Rear privacy glass with chrome window trim

Premium leather steering wheel and gear selector

6-way adjustable driver’s seat, with electric adjustable lumbar support

Magnetite, piano-black, chrome and silver trimmed interior

Embossed bronze, chrome and three-dimensional crystal-like textures across the dials

Push Button Start with Smart Entry

Walk Away Door Lock–automatically locks when it senses the driver is over 3 metres away from the vehicle

9.0-inch infotainment with DAB+, Satellite-Navigation, Voice Recognition, Wireless Android Auto™and Apple CarPlay® with 8-speaker audio

2x 3.0-Amp USB-C port in Instrument Panel

Dual-zone climate controlled air-conditioning with rear passenger air vents and controls

LED fog lights with Gloss Black trims

Automatic windshield wipers with intuitive flat wiper blade design

Front Park Assist Sensors

Power tailgate, with remote and handsfree operation

Optional Moonstone White pearl in addition to Mineral White, Mercury Silver metallic, Obsidian Grey mica, Basalt Black mica, Magnetic Red mica, and Neptune Blue mic

MU-X LS-T adds:

20-inch machined two-tone alloy wheels with 265/50R20 Bridgestone 684II HT tyres

Powered and heated Gloss black door mirrors with integrated turn indicators

Leather-accented seven-seat upholstery with stitched leatherette across interior door trims and centre console

Variably heated front driver and passenger seats•8-way electric front adjustable driver’s seat, with electric adjustable lumbar support

4-way electric front adjustable passenger seat

LED ambient interior lighting•360-degree Surround View Monitor

Remote engine start–embedded with security measures to prevent unauthorised entry and theft

D-MAX SX standard equipment:

Isuzu’s Intelligent Driver Assistance System (IDAS), which includes AEB with Turn Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Emergency Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Brake, Welcome Headlight, Digital Reversing Camera, Trailer Sway Control and eight airbags

235mm ground clearance

800mm wading depth

120kW/400Nm 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine

Eight-speed automatic transmission with 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain

4×4 Terrain Command: with 2-High, 4-High, and 4-Low dual-range transfer case (4×4 models)

Payload Capacity of up to1,350kg (D-MAX 4×2 SX Single Cab Chassis)

Braked/unbraked towing: 3,500kg/750kg•Rough Terrain Mode (4×4 models)

4×4 Terrain Command and Rear Diff Lock (4×4 models)

3-leaf standard rear suspension (ute models) and 3-leaf heavy-duty (Cab Chassis models)

Heavy-duty urethane steering wheel, transmission selector, and handbrake

2x 3.0-Amp USB-C ports (1x in Single Cab and Space Cab models)

1×2.4-Amp USB-A port in Stereo Camera housing for Dash Cam

Vinyl floor

Cloth trim upholstery

Power windows, mirrors, electric power steering

Air conditioning with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) cabin filter and rear air vents (Crew Cab models)

4.2-inch Multi-Information Display

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display with tuning and volume dials, Voice Recognition, DAB+ radio, wired and wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, display of 4×4 drive modes, Inclinometer and electrical systems, with 4-speakers

Automatic windshield wipers

Automatic halogen headlights with automatic high beam control

Signature Isuzu grille finished in Gloss Black and Material Black•17-inch steel wheels with 255/65R17 Dunlop AT25

Tailgate Assist (Ute models)

BSM, RCTA/RCTB ‘Auto-Off’ when towing

Available in Mineral White, Mercury Silver metallic, Obsidian Grey mica, Basalt Black mica and Neptune Blue mica

D-MAX X-RIDER adds: