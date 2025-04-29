Isuzu has revealed the electric D-Max ute in production form in Europe overnight – ahead of a confirmed Australian launch likely in 2026.

Capable of towing 3500kg and carrying 1000kg – just like the regular D-Max – the electric variant has a WLTP-rated range of 263km.

Originally revealed as a concept in 2024, the production D-Max EV uses a 66.9kWh lithium-ion battery that feeds a dual-motor electric drivetrain making 140kW of power and 325Nm – identical in power but 125Nm less than the current 3.0-litre D-Max.

The D-Max EV can be DC fast charged at up to 50kW for a 20 to 80 per cent charge in an hour, while the AC charging maximum is 11kW for a 10-hour full charge.

That makes for a 0-100km/h time of 10.1 seconds, or roughly equal to the 3.0-litre D-Max – but much quicker than the smaller 1.9-litre engined variant, which is the only one sold in Europe. The claimed top speed is “over” 130km/h.

The D-Max EV is fitted with a full-time four-wheel drive system, with a claimed ground clearance of 210mm and water wading depth of 610mm – 25mm and 190mm less respectively than the regular D-Max. Its 30.5 degree approach angle and 24.2 departure angle are differences of 1.3 degrees and 5.0 degrees respectively to the regular D-Max and its 2350kg kerb weight is at least 180kg more.

According to Isuzu, to improve refinement and handling, the D-Max EV features a new De-Ion rear suspension set up that replaces the usual leaf spring. The electric model is also apparently 10 per cent quieter under full acceleration than the 1.9-litre D-Max.

It also features four-level regenerative braking and an eco mode to improve consumption but is otherwise visually identical to the regular D-Max.

The electric Isuzu D-Max has been confirmed for Australia, though launch timing is yet to be revealed.