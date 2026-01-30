Mazda has confirmed global production and sales of the CX-5 have passed five million units, marking a major milestone for the mid-size SUV that has become one of the brand’s most important models.

The CX-5 is only the third Mazda vehicle to exceed five million sales globally, following the Mazda323 and the Mazda3. It is also the fastest Mazda model developed under the company’s Skyactiv engineering program and Kodo design philosophy to reach the figure, underlining its sustained popularity since launch.

First revealed in 2011, the CX-5 was Mazda’s entry into the rapidly expanding crossover SUV segment. It went on sale across more than 100 countries and regions, quickly becoming a core product in Mazda’s global lineup. Early success included strong domestic sales in Japan and multiple industry awards, helping establish the CX-5 as a key volume driver for the brand.

1

The first-generation CX-5 debuted at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September 2011 and soon gained recognition for its combination of efficiency, safety and design. By 2015, cumulative global production had already reached one million units. A second-generation model followed in late 2016, bringing incremental improvements in refinement, safety technology and interior quality. That version went on to earn top safety ratings in the United States for nine consecutive years.

Mazda unveiled the third-generation CX-5 in Europe in mid-2025, ahead of its wider global rollout. The latest model represents a comprehensive redesign, focusing on updated styling, a revised interior layout and improvements to everyday usability. Mazda has also reworked the human-machine interface, aiming to make controls more intuitive while retaining a driver-focused layout.

4

While Mazda has not detailed regional specifications or powertrain options in this announcement, the CX-5’s evolution reflects broader shifts in the SUV market, including rising expectations for safety technology, connectivity and comfort. The model continues to sit at the centre of Mazda’s passenger vehicle range, particularly in markets such as Australia, where it has been a consistent sales performer for more than a decade.

With the CX-5 now entering its third generation, Mazda faces increasing competition from newer rivals and electrified alternatives. However, reaching five million sales highlights the SUV’s role in sustaining the brand globally, as Mazda balances traditional internal-combustion models with a gradual transition toward electrification across its line-up.