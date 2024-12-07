2025 Mazda MX-5 pricing: 35th Anniversary Edition joins range

Mazda’s MX-5 has become a global icon since its launch in 1989, celebrated for its lightweight design, rear-wheel-drive layout, and pure driving focus.

Over 35 years, it has remained the world’s best-selling roadster, embodying simplicity and the joy of open-top motoring. With over a million units sold worldwide, the MX-5 has cemented its legacy as a symbol of driving pleasure.

Marking this milestone, Mazda has unveiled the 35th Anniversary Edition, a tribute to the car’s enduring appeal and the philosophy of “Jinba Ittai” – the harmony between car and driver.

Not bad for a "hairdresser's car".

Scheduled to go on sale in January, the special edition celebrates the model’s enduring success over the decades.

Snapshot MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition limited to 50 units in Australia, featuring exclusive red paint and bespoke interior details

Wider range: Enhanced trims, upholstery, and entry-level changes for RF models

Range starts at $43,020, with the special edition priced at $52,020

Design and features

The MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition is based on the G20 Roadster GT variant and is finished in Takuminuri Artisan Red premium metallic paint.

This is paired with a beige soft top and 17-inch alloy wheels exclusive to the model. Inside, the car features Tan Nappa leather upholstery, beige carpets and floor mats, and headrests with “35th Anniversary” logos.

8 Click above for more photos of the MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition

Powertrain and dynamics

There are no upgrades to the MX-5's outputs for this special edition, and no true MX-5 fan would expect any.

Under the bonnet, the car is again powered by Mazda’s 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, producing 135kW and 205Nm, matched exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.