2025 Mazda MX-5 pricing: 35th Anniversary Edition joins range

Mazda’s MX-5 has become a global icon since its launch in 1989, celebrated for its lightweight design, rear-wheel-drive layout, and pure driving focus.
Over 35 years, it has remained the world’s best-selling roadster, embodying simplicity and the joy of open-top motoring. With over a million units sold worldwide, the MX-5 has cemented its legacy as a symbol of driving pleasure.
Marking this milestone, Mazda has unveiled the 35th Anniversary Edition, a tribute to the car’s enduring appeal and the philosophy of “Jinba Ittai” – the harmony between car and driver.
Not bad for a "hairdresser's car".
Scheduled to go on sale in January, the special edition celebrates the model’s enduring success over the decades.
- MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition limited to 50 units in Australia, featuring exclusive red paint and bespoke interior details
- Wider range: Enhanced trims, upholstery, and entry-level changes for RF models
- Range starts at $43,020, with the special edition priced at $52,020
Design and features
The MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition is based on the G20 Roadster GT variant and is finished in Takuminuri Artisan Red premium metallic paint.
This is paired with a beige soft top and 17-inch alloy wheels exclusive to the model. Inside, the car features Tan Nappa leather upholstery, beige carpets and floor mats, and headrests with “35th Anniversary” logos.
Powertrain and dynamics
There are no upgrades to the MX-5's outputs for this special edition, and no true MX-5 fan would expect any.
Under the bonnet, the car is again powered by Mazda’s 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, producing 135kW and 205Nm, matched exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.
It also includes Mazda’s DSC-TRACK mode, a stability control system that allows for greater driver control by lowering intervention thresholds.
Broader 2025 updates
The wider 2025 MX-5 range sees minor but welcome updates across its line-up.
G20 Roadster variants now include a mix of cloth and suede upholstery, soft-touch Maztex trim on the centre console and armrests, and body-coloured door panels.
The retractable fastback (RF) range now begins with the GT grade, while the rest of the line-up remains unchanged.
Paint options
Colour options for 2025 include the Artisan Red exclusive to the 35th Anniversary Edition, alongside Soul Red Crystal Metallic, Machine Grey Metallic, Snowflake White Pearl, Deep Crystal Blue Metallic, Aero Grey Metallic, and Jet Black Mica.
2025 Mazda MX-5 pricing for Australia
The updated MX-5 line-up will be available from January 2025.
|MX-5 Model
|Transmission
|Engine
|MLP
|G20 Roadster
|M/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$43,020
|G20 Roadster GT
|M/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$49,720
|A/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$51,220
|G20 Roadster 35th Anniversary
|M/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$52,020
|G20 Roadster GT RS
|M/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$52,720
|G20 RF GT
|M/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$54,220
|A/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$55,720
|G20 RF GT Black Roof
|A/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$56,720
|G20 RF GT RS
|M/T
|Skyactiv-G 2.0L Petrol
|$57,220
|Prices exclude on-road costs
