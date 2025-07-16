One of the most iconic cars from The Fast and the Furious franchise has just changed hands for a staggering price. A 1992 Mazda RX-7 FD used in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift has sold for £911,000 – equating to approximately A$1.78 million – at a Bonhams (images below) auction.

This particular RX-7 is believed to be one of just two surviving examples used during the production of the third film in the high-octane series. It was famously driven by the character Han, portrayed by actor Sung Kang, and was featured in close-up and static scenes. The car still bears evidence of its time on set, including mounting marks from camera equipment and “#71 HANS” production labels scattered throughout the vehicle.

The Mazda wears a distinctive VeilSide Fortune wide-body kit from the Japanese tuning house of the same name, radically altering its proportions. It now measures over 200mm wider than the standard FD model and retains only the original roof and tailgate panels. The body is finished in a pearlescent orange paint and rides on 19-inch Andrew Premier Series Racing Evolution 5 wheels, wrapped in ultra-wide Pirelli P Zero Nero tyres at the rear.

Before heading to auction, the car underwent an extensive mechanical restoration, including a rebuild of its twin-rotor turbocharged engine by Japanese rotary specialists RE-Amemiya. While the odometer shows 66,785 miles (about 107,500 kilometres), only 8000 kilometres have been added since the refurbishment. It’s noted, however, that the car has been largely stationary for some time since the rebuild.

This sale puts the RX-7’s value well above that of the 1994 Toyota Supra driven by the late Paul Walker in the original films, which sold in 2021 for around A$820,000. Still, it doesn’t surpass the record set in 2023 by another of Walker’s cars – a 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, built by Kaizo Industries – which sold for a whopping A$2 million.

The sale confirms the enduring appeal of Fast and Furious movie cars among collectors, especially those with strong links to fan-favourite characters.