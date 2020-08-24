This is the future of McLaren, CEO Mike Flewitt says as he reveals the architecture that will underpin the next generation of electrified McLaren models.

Developed in McLaren’s new Composites Technology Centre (built in 2018), the new carbon fibre vehicle architecture has been designed specifically to accommodate the hybrid powertrains McLaren is set to roll out.

Flewitt says the development means that new McLarens will have “light-weighting and electrification [going] hand-in-hand to achieve better performance as well as more efficient vehicles.”

The first car to be based on this new tub platform is set to debut in 2021, with Mike Flewitt calling it, “every bit as revolutionary as the MonoCell chassis we introduced with the company’s first car, the 12C.”

“This new, ultra-lightweight carbon fibre chassis boasts greater structural integrity and higher levels of quality than ever before with our new MCTC facility quickly becoming recognised as a global centre of excellence in composite materials science and manufacturing.”

The architecture is claimed to be able to keep McLaren’s future hybrid models light, while also improving safety aspects thanks to a lack of mass and use of high-tech materials.

“Our advanced expertise in light weight composites processes and manufacturing combined with our experience in cutting-edge battery technology and high-performance hybrid propulsion systems means we are ideally placed to deliver to customers levels of electrified high-performance motoring that until now have simply been unattainable,” Flewitt says.

The CEO has recently, upon the reveal of the McLaren 765LT, said that the Woking brand aims to keep its supercars amongst the lightest in the world. Hopefully this new platform allows its hybrid and electric future models to keep that true.

