McLaren Automotive has launched a limited-edition supercar – the 750S Le Mans – to commemorate 30 years since its historic debut victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Only 50 examples of the exclusive model will be produced, making it one of the most desirable McLaren road cars in recent memory.

The tribute model honours the legendary McLaren F1 GTR #59 that secured overall victory at Le Mans on June 18, 1995, piloted by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas, and Masanori Sekiya. That year, McLaren’s endurance debut was further cemented by an extraordinary result, with three more F1 GTRs finishing in the top five.

Just ahead of the anniversary, two McLaren GT3 EVO cars – based on the 750S – will compete at this year’s event in the LMGT3 category.

The 750S Le Mans is visually and technically inspired by its motorsport roots. Finished in Le Mans Grey or optional McLaren Orange, the exterior features the newly developed MSO High Downforce Kit (HDK), which includes a prominent carbon fibre rear wing, larger front splitter, and aerodynamic louvres. These components boost downforce by 10 per cent, enhancing cornering performance and echoing the aerodynamic enhancements of the iconic McLaren F1 LM.

Further exterior details include a gloss black roof scoop, natural titanium exhaust finisher, and 5-spoke Le Mans wheels with F1 Gold brake calipers and red McLaren branding. Distinctive Le Mans logos and unique trim accents complete the visual transformation.

Inside, customers can choose from two exclusive interior themes: Carbon Black Alcantara with either Dove Grey or McLaren Orange Alcantara accents. Special touches include debossed Le Mans headrest branding, bespoke floor mats, and a commemorative dedication plaque.

For collectors seeking further personalisation, McLaren offers a suite of bespoke options such as carbon fibre exterior packs, track brake upgrades, and a track record plaque that commemorates the 1995 Le Mans win and McLaren’s rare Triple Crown motorsport achievement.

Beneath the surface, the 750S Le Mans retains the core performance attributes of the acclaimed 750S, featuring a 750PS twin-turbo V8 engine, carbon fibre Monocage II chassis, and Proactive Chassis Control III suspension, delivering benchmark agility and lightweight construction.

This is the first Le Mans special edition since the F1 LM to incorporate HDK aero enhancements and coincides with McLaren’s announced return to the Le Mans Hypercar class in 2027 – a fitting celebration of past triumphs and future ambitions.