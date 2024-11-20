Mercedes-AMG G 63: Australian pricing and specs revealed

Snapshot Mercedes-AMG G 63 will be priced at $368,400 and is available for Aussies to order from Wednesday, November 27 through Mercedes-AMG retailers.

Overhauled cult off-roader gets new 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine boosted by a 48-volt electrical system for more responsive acceleration. Mercedes-Benz Australia has announced Australian pricing for the much-anticipated update to its famous G-class wagon, the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The refreshed off-roader has been given the full AMG performance treatment with the addition of a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine boosted by a 48-volt electrical system for serious acceleration for a vehicle this size. The Mercedes-AMG G 63 is priced at $368,400 (excluding on-road costs and dealer delivery) and is available for Aussies to order from Wednesday, November 27 through Mercedes-AMG retailers. A number of optional packages will be offered along with personalisation options for wheel, paint, upholstery and trim choices. Optional packages include: 2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 options AMG Performance Package $12,800 AMG Night Package II $4,000 AMG Carbon Fibre Package $17,700 Superior Line Interior Plus Package $14,200 MANFAKTUR Exterior Package $4,100 AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension $9,000 AMG carbon fibre interior trim elements $7400 74 Key new features First introduced in 1979, the Geländewagen, or G-Class, has become a cult vehicle within the Mercedes-Benz line-up, standing out because of its unique shape and styling, its off-road capability and all-round toughness. The new, overhauled version is distinguished by its 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine producing 430 kW of power and 850 Nm of torque, and boosted by an Integrated Starter Generator with a 48-volt electrical system adding 15 kW and 200 Nm.

This combo allows the Mercedes-AMG G 63 to do the 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Activate the RACE START function as part of the optional AMG Performance Package and that figure drops back to 4.3 seconds. 74 The brand’s MBUX multimedia system is also introduced to the G-Class, including navigation with augmented reality plus touchscreen or touchpad control over many of the vehicle’s functions and settings. AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension is standard on the Mercedes-AMG G 63, providing adaptive adjustable damping at each wheel based on the driving style, road conditions and the selected suspension level. An upgrade to the vehicle’s active hydraulic stabilisers is optional with the AMG Performance Package to deliver rapid compensation for body roll – useful for extra stability both on and off road. 74 Updated exterior styling In a nod to its heritage, the famous G-Class profile has been retained but improved, with new air intakes on the front bumper set with three vertical louvres, a new badge bearing the AMG crest sitting prominently on the bonnet, new cladding on the A-pillar, a small spoiler lip on the roof edge at the rear, and a silver-chrome fuel filler cap clad with the AMG logo. The AMG Night Package is standard, adding a radiator shell finished in dark chrome, darkened bumper inserts, mirror housings, simulated underguard, headlight units and exterior trim strips (an optional Night Package II adds darkened versions of the side-mounted twin tips for the AMG exhaust system, side running boards, black door handles, badges and typography).

AMG-specific 22-inch cross-spoke forged alloys in a matt black finish with a high-sheen rim are also standard, with brake callipers painted in red or painted black as a no-cost option. 74 Upscaled interior with new technology At the heart of its renovated interior is the brand’s MBUX multimedia system featuring augmented reality sat-nav utilising a forward-facing camera to picture the road ahead, overlaid with graphics. The system also offers AMG-specific graphics, accessed via the central touchscreen, a touchpad in the centre console, or a haptic controller mounted on the steering wheel, delivering visualisation of the driving programs or telemetry data. The system’s widescreen display can also be personalised by the driver -Supersport, for example, generates a central tachometer in the driver’s screen with horizontal displays to the left and right, creating a spatial impression of depth.