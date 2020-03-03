Mercedes-Benz has given its upcoming EQS flagship a gigantic new iteration of its MBUX infotainment system, called the MBUX Hyperscreen.

According to the German carmaker, the Hyperscreen will make full use of machine learning and artificial intelligence to best integrate with owners lives.

Stretching almost entirely from one A-pillar to the other, the Hyperscreen is a high-definition 55-inch OLED curved display designed to wow occupants and can make personalised suggestions for numerous functions, without having to navigate endless sub-menus.

The system will learn driver and passenger habits and will suggest applications on opposite sides of the screen without being prompted, keeping both parties from being distracted.

For example, if you always call a friend on the way home on a Tuesday evening, you will be asked by the system whether you want to place that call at the corresponding time on a corresponding day. Additionally, if a driver regularly uses the ‘hot stone’ function of the massage seat system when it’s cold, that suggestion is automatically served up to the driver upon recognition of cold outside temperatures.

All this information is tied to individual driver profiles.

Interestingly, in the event of a crash the screen will break in pre-determined points in order for airbags to burst through to protect occupants.

After first being introduced in 2018 on the current generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class, MBUX now finds itself in more than 1.8 million Mercedes-Benz passenger cars worldwide.

An updated version can be found in the recently-updated Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but the latest and greatest MBUX Hyperscreen will ship with the forthcoming EQS flagship electric vehicle in 2022.

It is expected that this latest technology will trickle down to the rest of the Mercedes-Benz range in the future.