Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 4MATIC: Details revealed on new mid-size SUV

Mercedes-Benz has announced its new mid-size GLC 200 4MATIC SUV will come with a manufacturer's recommended price of $89,000 (MRLP).

An alternative to the popular GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, the new GLC 200 4MATIC SUV will be offered with all-wheel drive in Australia for the first time.

The GLC 200 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces up to 150 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque, with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission to facilitate acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.8 seconds.

Generous standard features include a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass, heated front seats with memory function, head-up display, and a parking package with 360° camera.

Slickly styled exterior

Exterior highlights include 19-inch 10-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in tremolite grey with a high-sheen finish, aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs and LED high performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist.