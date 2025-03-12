Mercedes-Benz GLC 200 4MATIC: Details revealed on new mid-size SUV

Mercedes-Benz has announced its new mid-size GLC 200 4MATIC SUV will come with a manufacturer's recommended price of $89,000 (MRLP).
An alternative to the popular GLC 300 4MATIC SUV, the new GLC 200 4MATIC SUV will be offered with all-wheel drive in Australia for the first time.
The GLC 200 is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that produces up to 150 kW of power and 320 Nm of torque, with a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission to facilitate acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in around 7.8 seconds.
Generous standard features include a panoramic sunroof, privacy glass, heated front seats with memory function, head-up display, and a parking package with 360° camera.
Slickly styled exterior
Exterior highlights include 19-inch 10-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels in tremolite grey with a high-sheen finish, aluminium-look running boards with rubber studs and LED high performance headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist.
The panoramic sliding sunroof is complemented by heat-insulating dark-tinted glass, set against aluminium roof rails, while the standard parking package includes 360-degree camera with Active Parking Assist and the unique Transparent Bonnet feature to help the driver discern the terrain ahead.
An auto-dimming rear view mirror, electrically folding exterior mirrors and ambient lighting with a projection of the Mercedes-Benz logo are part of the standard mirror package.
Feature-rich interior
Inside, a silver-grey diamond-pattern trim on dash and high-gloss black on the centre console is complemented by ambient lighting and illuminated door sill panels with ‘Mercedes-Benz’ lettering.
The comfort seats in ARTICO upholstery in the front provide four-way lumbar support, while many vehicle controls can be operated via the multifunction sports steering wheel in leather. Convenient smartphone integration through Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto is complemented by the wireless charging system for mobile devices in the front, and there is two-zone climate control.
The GLC 200 offers luggage capacity of 620 litres, and there are nine airbags and a suite of driver assistance technology, including Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Assist and Merecedes-Benz’ PRE-SAFE System.
Pricing
The all new GLC 200 4MATIC SUV will be priced at $89,000 (MRLP, excludes on-road costs and dealer delivery). As part of a limited launch campaign, the national driveaway price for base specification models with non-metallic or standard metallic paint will be $95,500. This price is available on vehicles ordered by 30th April 2025 (terms and conditions apply).
|Optional packages:
|Plus Package
|$7600 (MRLP)
|Sport Package
|$6000 (MRLP)
|Night Package (only in conjunction with Sport Package)
|$1300 (MRLP)
|Standard metallic paint
|$1100 (MRLP)
|MANUFAKTUR paint
|$2700 (MRLP)
The GLC 200 4MATIC SUV can be ordered at Mercedes-Benz retailers from March 12, 2025.
