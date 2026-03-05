Mercedes-Benz has introduced the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 to Australia, marking the first time the company’s ultra-luxury Maybach brand has been applied to the long-running SL roadster.

Positioned at the top of the SL line-up, the new model combines the performance of a high-powered sports car with the bespoke materials and design elements typically associated with the Maybach nameplate.

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 430kW and 800Nm, driving all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz’s variable 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system. The convertible can accelerate from 0–100km/h in a claimed 4.1 seconds.

The drivetrain is paired with a nine-speed SPEEDSHIFT MCT transmission and a dedicated Maybach drive mode, while the chassis has been tuned to emphasise ride comfort alongside performance.

Standard equipment includes the brand’s ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL suspension system and rear-axle steering with up to 2.5 degrees of steering angle to improve manoeuvrability at low speeds and stability at higher speeds. Dynamic engine mounts, an electronically controlled rear-axle locking differential and a front-axle lift system designed to help clear steep driveways are also included.

The SL 680 is visually distinguished from other SL models through Maybach-specific exterior detailing. These include a dedicated grille with vertical slats, an Obsidian Black bonnet and 21-inch forged alloy wheels. Metallic paint finishes such as Garnet Red and Opalite White MAGNO are offered as standard.

Buyers can also choose from more than 50 optional MANUFAKTUR paint finishes, with the option of a bonnet finished in body colour or decorated with a Maybach pattern applied using Mercedes-Benz’s PixelPaint process.

Additional exterior elements include chrome accents along the side sills and windscreen surround, an illuminated radiator shell and DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps with rosé-gold details. The acoustic fabric soft top carries a subtle Maybach pattern, while puddle lamps project the brand’s emblem onto the ground when the doors are opened.

Inside, the two-seat cabin features Nappa leather upholstery, a DINAMICA microfibre roof liner and trim details unique to the model. The sports seats feature a floral-inspired design with embossed Maybach logos and include heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Technology includes an 11.9-inch MBUX central touchscreen with augmented-reality navigation and 5G connectivity, a Burmester 3D surround sound system, wireless smartphone charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 is priced from $463,900 before on-road costs.