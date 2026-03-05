Initially revealed in October 2025, the upgraded 2026 Polestar 3 is now available to order in Australia ahead of deliveries commencing in July. Priced from $116,700 plus on-road costs, the 3 now starts at $1720 less than before, but includes important upgrades like a new 800-volt architecture for faster charging and more standard equipment.

Thanks to the new 800V architecture, the Polestar 3 can charge 100kW faster at 350kW (dual motor variants), which has improved the 10-80 per cent charge time by 25 per cent to a claimed 22 minutes. A new 250kW/480Nm (+25kW/-10Nm) rear-mounted motor is now fitted to all variants, and all-wheel drive models can now automatically disconnect their front motors to improve efficiency.

The previously optional $9000 Plus Pack is now standard across the Polestar 3 range, adding standard equipment such as a head-up display, an acoustic rear windscreen, Bowers & Wilkins audio with speakers in the front headrests, active noise cancellation, electric steering column adjustment, soft-close doors and a foldable boot floor with luggage hooks.

The 3’s infotainment system has also seen a big upgrade, thanks to a new Nvidia Drive AGX Orin processor that replaces the previous Xavier unit, which has increased computing power from 30 to 254 trillion operations per second. According to Polestar, that move has increased computing power more than eight times and “enables faster, more intelligent management of active safety systems, battery performance, and sensor data”.

Current Polestar 3 owners will be able to upgrade to the new processor free of charge, with the company already contacting owners to organise fitment.

Polestar has also revised the line-up for the 3, with the Rear motor now the new entry-level model. It uses a smaller 92kWh battery (down from 106kWh) so its WLTP range has fallen by 96km to 604km, but it’s now lighter and quicker as a result with a 6.5-second 0-100km/h time a reduction of 1.3 seconds on the previous model.

Above the Rear Motor sits the Dual Motor, which uses a larger 106kW battery for a claimed WLTP range of 635km (+25km) and now makes 400kW of power and 700Nm of torque (+40kW, -100Nm) for a claimed 4.5 second 0-100km/h sprint time, which is 0.5 seconds less than before.

At the top of the range continues to be the Performance, which uses a 500kW/870Nm (+120kW/-40Nm) dual-motor set up paired to the same 106kW battery as the Dual Motor for a claimed 593km range (+33km). It hits 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds, which is 0.8 seconds less than before, and has also seen revised anti-roll bars and remapped steering.

Finally, the 2026 Polestar 3 range introduces two new colours: Storm (a dark grey metallic that replaces Thunder) and Krypton (a new green metallic). There are also new interior colour options: ‘MicroTech’ in Nebula (a soft green with repurposed aluminium trim) and Nappa leather in Dune (a sandy colour with black ash trim). The standard interior option is black ‘MicroTech’ with repurposed aluminium trim.

2026 Polestar 3 pricing (excluding on-road costs):

Polestar 3 Rear Rotor $116,700 (-$1720) Polestar 3 Dual Motor $131,100 (-$1620) Polestar 3 Performance $146,700 (+$2280)

2026 Polestar 3 options:

Climate pack (heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, heated front wiper blades: $1200

Charcoal wool upholstery with repurposed aluminium trim: $1200

Quilted ‘MicroTech’ upholstery with repurposed aluminium deco: $900

‘Bridge of Weir’ nappa leather seats in black, beige or white with black ash deco: $6500-$7200

21-inch wheels: $1900

22-inch wheels: $3800

Active air suspension (standard on Dual motor Performance): $3200

1.3-megapixel HD LED headlights: $3000

Fully automatic electric towbar: $2900

Privacy rear window glass: $700

Electrochromic glass roof: $2800

Premium paint: $2000-$3200

The upgraded Polestar 3 is now on available to order in Australia ahead of the first deliveries in July.