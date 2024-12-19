MINI Australia’s Major EV News

Snapshot
- First-ever All-Electric JCW and All-Electric JCW Aceman set to be introduced to Australia in first quarter of 2025
- Both variants will include styling and performance enhancements
- All-Electric JCW capable of up to 371km of driving range and JCW Aceman 355km (WLTP)
- Priced at $63,990* for All-Electric JCW and $65,990* for All-Electric JCW Aceman
MINI Australia has announced all-electric versions of its high-performance John Cooper Works models will arrive in Australia in the first quarter of 2025.
The All-Electric John Cooper Works and All-Electric JCW Aceman variants, which debuted at the 2024 Paris Motor Show earlier in 2024, each feature a more aerodynamic design to match output from the electric motor.
Each front-wheel-drive vehicle achieves a maximum output of 190kW and 350Nm, the Works three-door covering 0 to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the Works Aceman notches 6.4 seconds. Both models have a top speed of 200km/h. Driving range is cited at a WLTP-rated 371km for the Works variant and up to 355km for the JCW Aceman.
The back story to these small but powerful Minis goes back more than six decades when John Cooper set about developing a sportier version of the classic Mini. His cars went onto claim rally and race victories before being realised as a commercial option for consumers.
The new fully electric models call on an additional 20kW of electric power when activating ‘go-kart mode’ via a steering wheel paddle to boost acceleration. Suspension and braking systems are optimised to enhance the agile, road-gripping go-kart experience. Aerodynamically optimised wheel designs are available exclusively for the all-electric MINI John Cooper Works in 18-inch and in 19-inch size for the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman.
The design language of both variants is suitably racy, the red, white and black John Cooper Works logo reminiscent of a chequered flag, while a black and red pattern adorns the knitted surface of the dashboard.
The JCW driver and front passenger seats are upholstered in black vegan leather with multicoloured knitted fabric at the shoulders and red accent stitching.
Tech upgrades include a high-resolution OLED display where driver and front passenger can access air conditioning, media, phone and navigation settings. Drive assistance tech includes automatic speed and distance control for more convenient city driving.
“We are thrilled to introduce these new additions to our line-up, bringing together the renowned road feel and engagement of John Cooper Works MINI models with the instantaneous power delivery and response of our fully electric offerings for maximum driving fun,” said Alexander Brockhoff, General Manager, MINI Australia & New Zealand.
Potential customers can configure their MINI John Cooper Works at: https://www.mini.com.au/configurator/type/jcw.
|All-Electric MINI John Cooper Works Aceman
|Price: $65,990* MRLP
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|Sun Protection Glazing
|Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View
|Active Seat Functions for Driver
|Steering and Lane Control Assistant
|Electric Seat Adjustment with Memory for Front Seats
|Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, 10 speakers
|John Cooper Works Seats
|MINI Augmented Reality Navigation
|Headliner Anthracite
|Seat Heating for Front Seats
|John Cooper Works Exterior Styling with Red Highlights
|Panorama Glass Roof
|John Cooper Works Interior Styling
|All-Electric MINI John Cooper Works
|Price: $63,990* MRLP
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|Sun Protection Glazing
|Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View
|Active Seat Functions for Driver
|Steering and Lane Control Assistant
|Electric Seat Adjustment with Memory for Front Seats
|Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, 10 speakers
|John Cooper Works Seats
|MINI Augmented Reality Navigation
|Headliner Anthracite
|Seat Heating for Front Seats
|John Cooper Works Exterior Styling with Red Highlights
|Panorama Glass Roof
|John Cooper Works Interior Styling
