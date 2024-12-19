MINI Australia’s Major EV News

Snapshot First-ever All-Electric JCW and All-Electric JCW Aceman set to be introduced to Australia in first quarter of 2025

Both variants will include styling and performance enhancements

All-Electric JCW capable of up to 371km of driving range and JCW Aceman 355km (WLTP)

Priced at $63,990* for All-Electric JCW and $65,990* for All-Electric JCW Aceman

MINI Australia has announced all-electric versions of its high-performance John Cooper Works models will arrive in Australia in the first quarter of 2025.

The All-Electric John Cooper Works and All-Electric JCW Aceman variants, which debuted at the 2024 Paris Motor Show earlier in 2024, each feature a more aerodynamic design to match output from the electric motor.

Each front-wheel-drive vehicle achieves a maximum output of 190kW and 350Nm, the Works three-door covering 0 to 100km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the Works Aceman notches 6.4 seconds. Both models have a top speed of 200km/h. Driving range is cited at a WLTP-rated 371km for the Works variant and up to 355km for the JCW Aceman.

The back story to these small but powerful Minis goes back more than six decades when John Cooper set about developing a sportier version of the classic Mini. His cars went onto claim rally and race victories before being realised as a commercial option for consumers.

The new fully electric models call on an additional 20kW of electric power when activating ‘go-kart mode’ via a steering wheel paddle to boost acceleration. Suspension and braking systems are optimised to enhance the agile, road-gripping go-kart experience. Aerodynamically optimised wheel designs are available exclusively for the all-electric MINI John Cooper Works in 18-inch and in 19-inch size for the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman.