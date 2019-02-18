The Premcar Holy Grail has made its public debut at the 2019 All Ford Day in Geelong.

A 483kW/753Nm upgrade package for the 5.0-litre supercharged Miami V8, the Holy Grail has been developed by the same people who created the engine for Ford in the first place, Premcar springing to life following a management buyout of Prodrive Engineering in 2012.

The Holy Grail was revealed by Premcar Engineering Director, Bernie Quinn, motor racing legend John Bowe, Premcar’s development driver, and AFL great Tony Lockett, who was one of the first Holy Grail customers.

Limited to 100 kits, the Holy Grail package costs $24,885 and includes a cast aluminium intake manifold, water-to-air intercooler, front-mount heat exchanger, new coolant and power steering pumps and, most importantly, ECU recalibration to make it all run as per factory. An optional performance exhaust is also available for an extra $4500.

Where the Holy Grail differs from more traditional aftermarket packages is that it’s been subjected to a similar durability testing as that required by an OEM, including hot and cold climate testing, shaker rigs, full power dyno runs and vibration testing. All the factory driveline protection maps also remain in place and all the modifications are ADR approved and road legal.

Premcar also offers (and recommends) a series of chassis upgrades to handle the substantial increase in power over standard. The $14,790 Handling Package includes new billet aluminium trailing blades, which allow for the fitment of 19 x 10.5-inch rear wheels and 295/30 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, a 20mm increase over standard, while the front end wears 19 x 8.5s and 255/35s for an extra 10mm of width.

The adjustable dampers are a collaboration between Premcar and Shockworks and are manually adjustable through 12 steps of firmness. Rounding off the package are badges, centre caps, a numbered plaque and dyno graph under the bonnet.

Stay tuned for our track review later this week and full on-road feature in the next issue of MOTOR Magazine.