Morgan Plus Six revealed: 2019 Geneva Motor Show

It might not look it, but the Morgan Plus Six is all-new. In fact, it’s the first all-new Morgan in 19 years. Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show, the roadster is claimed to be “The most dynamically capable Morgan ever produced”. 8 The looks are familiar and so is the engine, though not in a Morgan. Morgan’s long partnership with BMW continues but with the previous generation of engines no longer compliant with the latest European emissions regulations Morgan has switched to turbo six power.

Under the bonnet now resides the B58 3.0-litre turbo six found in a vast array of BMW products. As is the case elsewhere, it produces 250kW and is backed up by a stout 500Nm, fed through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It is arguably most at home in the Plus Six, for it has just 1075kg (dry) to motivate. Look out Z4, as the Morgan sprints from 0-100km/h in just 4.2sec on its way to a 267km/h top speed. Its lack of mass helps fuel economy, too, with a claim of just 7.4L/100km. 8 The key to this light weight is the all-new CX-generation platform that will underpin all future Morgan performance models. Made from bonded aluminium with a traditional wooden frame surrounding the passenger cell, Morgan claims the chassis weighs less than 100kg yet is 100 per cent more torsionally rigid than the platform it replaces.