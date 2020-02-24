Okay, this is the big one; probably 2021's most anticipated head to head and we're bringing it to you early.

There are few cars that have caused as much excitement within the car community recently as the Toyota Yaris GR. With a purpose-built three-cylinder turbocharged engine, all-wheel-drive traction, brutish proportions, and a direct WRC lineage, the Yaris GR has everything you could dream of on paper.

Does that mean it has what it takes to dethrone the current king of the hot hatch class, the newly updated Honda Civic Type R?

The two cars may differ in conception, but they're both up for your consideration if you have around $50K and want the fastest and most focused new cars for your money. Which would get your money?

To find out, MOTOR put the pair to the test on both the road and dragstrip to find out which will walk away with the crown.

You can read the full comparison test (and discover the shock winner) in the January, 2021 issue, which goes on sale Thursday, January 14.

That’s not all, though. Our first issue of 2021 is rammed with performance car stories to get you through the Back To Work Blues.

Scott Newman gets behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder for a top-down summer blast, while our resident JDM expert Alex Affat explains everything you could possibly want to know about buying the car that made the sub-8-minute Nurburgring lap a thing, the Nissan R33 GT-R.

Ever wondered which V12 engine is the greatest of them all? We’ve put together of the ten best from history, and looked at a new technology that could ensure the survival of the combustion engine in an electric future.

We explain why the 24 Hours of Le Mans is about to enter a new golden age, and sit down with Daniel Ricciardo to find out more about the fastest Australian on four wheels.

Finally, the team investigates how different car companies have attempted to create follow-ups to their most iconic and legendary vehicles. Spoiler alert: not everyone is a winner.

Plus there's insight from our regular columnists, rigorous long term tests, and independent first drive reviews.

