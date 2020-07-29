We don’t mean to toot our own horn, but the August 2020 issue of MOTOR is worth tooting about.

As well as the M2 CS first drive we nabbed before the car has even hit out shores, we’ve got plenty to keep you reading your lockdown away (or whatever it is you’re doing if you don’t live in Melbourne).

Along with that are a plethora of other awesome features and stories, plus the reviews and news you’ve come to expect from us!

You can find MOTOR at retailers around Australia.

Subscribers often receive their mags earlier, so you’ll get to see what MOTOR has to offer before anyone else.

FIRST FANG: BMW M2 CS

Expensive, but it also might be the best BMW driver’s car you can buy

TRACK TEST: FERRARI SF90

We dig the stirrups into Ferrari’s 1000 horsepower plug-in hybrid

TOYOTA 86 VS FORD FIESTA ST

The kings of cheap thrills face off as the Fiesta enters its new generation

FIRST AUSSIE DRIVE: AUDI RS6

Robbo really loves the RS6, but then again, who wouldn’t?

GREATEST INLINE FOURS

The humble four-pot gets a chance to prove it’s not just milk and juice that should come as 2-litres

FAREWELL LEXUS GS F

We put an F in the chat for one of our favourite cars

PAST BLAST: VW BEETLE RSi

Back when VW decided to ditch the dashboard flower and give its Bug some balls

GARAGE: FORD MUSTANG 2.3L; AMG C63

The four-pot Pony hits the road; Our Affalterbach amigo says ‘tchuss’ and leaves us

NEWS: AMG GT BLACK AND MORE!

Plus all the features, regulars, columns, and other nonsense you’d expect from us. Enjoy!