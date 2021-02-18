Yep, MOTOR’s Facebook page has been Zucked

Facebook took the nuclear option on Thursday and, with one keystroke, muted the pages of all of Australian media that delivered some form of objective news. Not being privy to the finer points of our media bargaining code, nor Facebook’s corporate policies on said code, I’m not about to wade in and back any particular dog in this fight, but I wanted to take this opportunity to reassure you that it’s business much as usual here at MOTOR.

Why? Because, not to put too fine a point on it, our success doesn’t rely on Facebook, or any other social media platform for that matter. It relies on you. We’re a performance car title that’s funded by its readers, so we answer to you. Not advertisers, not politicos in Canberra and not a company in Menlo Park, California. And we quite like that.

So, if you want to take control of your content and get it straight from the source, we’re here for you. And you can be there for us by subscribing and supporting independent Australian journalism, because if this stoush has taught us anything it’s that independent voices and sharp opinion aren’t always popular with big business, but they’re valued by our readers.

Should you want to keep tapped into what’s going on in the performance car world, consider subscribing. We have some killer deals available at the moment, and we’re looking to involve our subscribers in exclusive events where they get to sample some of Australia’s most charismatic performance cars. Simply click through at https://motor.subscription.com.au/ to get a bit of you time delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Heck, after last year, we all deserve a bit of that.

We also offer a free newsletter to keep you up to date with everything that’s happening here on the MOTOR website. If you want the all-killer-no-filler link straight to the good stuff, just enter your email address at https://www.whichcar.com.au/motor-email and it’s yours. No fees, no catches.

There’s still the fast-growing MOTOR Youtube channel, our feed on Twitter and, unless Facebook decides to nuke that as well, MOTOR on Instagram. You get the drift. We’re not going anywhere, and we hope you’re not either. Thanks for your ongoing support.