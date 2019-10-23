Performance Car of the Year 2020 is finally here!

In very late 2019, we tested 10 of the best fast cars you can buy, and now you can find out how they fared in the gruelling tournament.

On top of PCOTY, there’s also plenty of fresh drives, our take on the world of fast metal, and more feature stories for you to enjoy!

We hit the best roads around Adelaide and The Bend Motorsport Park in search of the answer to one question: What is the best performance car you can buy right now?

Sure, 10 cars enter, but only one can win. But only the best of the best can come to PCOTY, so anything that shows up is already ahead of the pack.

Plus, the countdown of our ten entrants, and the behind the scenes look we know you crave.

Mercedes-AMG W10 F1 car driven

We get the chance of a lifetime – to drive Lewis Hamilton’s 2019 world championship car. Turns out it’s rather good at getting around a racetrack quickly!

Interview: Alpine Cars boss Patrick Marinoff

Alpine’s new boss talks about the expanding French brand, including mention of an SUV! Plus, his past at Maybach and the future of sports cars.

First Drives

We punt Manthey Racing’s worked 911 GT2 RS at Phillip Island, belt a Bentayga, rag a Renault Mégane, and more!

Features, News, Opinions, and Hot Source!

On top of all the special gear in the February issue this year is our usual host of news, a look inside the MOTOR garage, rants and raves from Morley, Tim Keen, and Jethro Bovingdon, and of course the hallowed Hot Source guide to new, fast cars!