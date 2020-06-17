The last car Peter Brock ever drove at the Bathurst 1000 has hit the market almost 16 years after it took to track with The King of the Mountain at the wheel.

The VY Commodore was entered into the 2004 Bathurst 1000 with Brock to be paired with British Touring Car Championship legend Jason Plato.

Excitement around the pair was at an all-time high, with it being understood this was likely to be Brock’s final Bathurst 1000 appearance.

Excitement turned to misery, when Plato damaged the car early in the race, and was involved in a massive crash that resulted in John Cleland’s BJR Falcon rolling onto its roof after making contact with the limping Holden.

As a result of damage sustained during the shunt, Brock never got to turn a lap during the race, and Plato had to be escorted from the track with a security detail to avoid angry fans. Somewhat ironically, Cleland and Brock had partnered for the 1993 Bathurst 1000.

Despite not taking part in the race, there is no denying that this VY is Brock’s last Supercar, and his last Commodore racer.

Chassis HRT 048 continued its racing career following Brock’s final Supercars foray, but was restored to its ’04 Bathurst 1000 livery in 2010.

Owned by a private collector for the last eight years, the asking price for the collectable Brock racer is $495,000, which is… pretty reasonable.

For comparison, Russell Ingall’s 2000 Perkins Engineering ‘Silver Bullet’ VT Commodore came up for sale recently with a $500,000 asking price.

When Greg Murphy’s iconic Lap of the Gods VY Commodore was put on the market two years ago, the seller was asking for offers of “around $900,000”.

For hardcore Peter Brock fans, this would be one of the more unique items that can be added to their collection.

Other drivers that have slid into the hot seat of this Supercar include Mark Skaife, Todd Kelly, Rick Kelly, Jim Richards and Tony Longhurst – serious company!

The racer is for sale via the V8 Sleuth classifieds. Check out the listing here.

A new film looking back on the life of Australia’s most famous racing driver is set to be released in the coming months.

