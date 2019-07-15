Charismatic, complex and bloody fast in a racing car. Peter Brock transcended the sport of motor racing to become one of the most notable Australian cultural figures of the modern era.

Now, another film depicting Brock's tumultuous life and times is set for digital release next month.

Brock: Over the Top is a feature-length documentary that not only chronicles the extraordinary life of Australia’s greatest racing car driver but purports to peel away the surface to reveal the profoundly human story behind the legend.

VALE Peter Brock

The film is said to be a "a cinematic, thrilling yet intimately personal portrait of a life lived on the racing track and in the public eye," according to marketing literature.

The movie uses archival material coupled with candid interviews with key characters in Peter Brock’s life, including foes like Allan Moffat and Dick Johnson, his 'apprentice' Craig Lowndes, his family - including his ex-wife Bev - and other motor racing notables.

The preview talks to the "rise and fall and rise and fall of Peter Brock," with images from his earliest days, his nine wins at Mt Panorama and the events surrounding Peter Brock's death in Western Australia in 2006.

It's not the first movie of its kind - a two-part TV series simply called Brock was met with dismay and disdain by his fan base when it was released in 2016.

But at 105min long, Brock: Over the Top should hold the interest of anyone even vaguely aware of the Peter Brock phenomenon.

It's set for a digital release in early July.

