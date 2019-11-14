How to watch the 2020 Formula 1 championship this year

The 2020 Formula 1 championship starts this weekend in Albert Park, free to air on Channel 10. But while watching home round on the box is about as straightforward as it gets, catching up with the rest of the calendar requires a lot more research. Luckily for you, we’ve done the spadework so you don’t have to. Here’s how you can catch every minute of every race.

Free-to-air

While Foxtel owns the exclusive rights to Formula 1 broadcasting locally, anti-siphoning regulations mean the Australian Grand Prix must be shown on free-to-air television. Channel 10 is showing Friday’s two practice sessions on 10Bold, while Saturday and Sunday’s running will be on Ten.

While the other races won’t be shown live, Channel 10 will air one-hour highlight packages after each grand prix.

Kayo Sports

The newest addition to the local sports streaming landscape, Kayo Sports will have every session and race of the 2020 Formula 1 championship on offer both live, and on demand. The service costs $25 a month, and offers two logins. However, the service can only be used on mobile devices, with television viewing restricted to Chromecast.

Foxtel IQ

While this is the most expensive option, costing at least $68 a month, Foxtel’s IQ package offers the best quality footage. For 2020, Foxtel will air F1 in glorious 4K HD. Every session and race is shown live, with the broadcast lifted from Sky in the UK. This means high-quality pundits offering the best pre- and post-race analysis. Foxtel’s portable streaming app, Go, means you aren’t just restricted to the lounge room either.

Foxtel Now

Almost identical to Foxtel IQ, Now, is a cheaper service at $54 a month, but comes without 4K HD capability, and is restricted to mobile streaming only.

F1 TV

Unfortunately, Formula 1’s own streaming service, F1 TV, is unavailable in Australia… for now. We’ve been promised that it will be turned on eventually, but fans will likely have to wait until the current Foxtel deal runs out, which isn’t until the end of 2022. However, Aussies that have a VPN are able to trick the system into giving them access, for a price of US$8-12 (A$10-15). Not that we could possibly recommend such a course of action.