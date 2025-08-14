The Motor Traders’ Association of NSW (MTA NSW) has confirmed it will withdraw from the Motor Trades Association of Australia (MTAA) with immediate effect, saying the national body’s proposed governance reforms and future strategy do not match the needs of NSW and ACT automotive businesses.

The MTA NSW Board said the move will allow the association to direct its resources more effectively, enabling targeted advocacy and services that address the unique pressures faced in the country’s largest automotive jurisdiction. The NSW and ACT sectors span multiple industries and require tailored representation at both state and federal levels.

MTA NSW chief executive Stavros Yallouridis (main) said the decision reflects the association’s commitment to delivering maximum value for members during a period of rapid industry transformation.

“As Australia’s largest automotive jurisdiction, we have an opportunity to lead on critical industry issues while maintaining strong collaborative relationships across the sector,” Mr Yallouridis said. “We’re operating in an environment of skills shortages, rapid technological change, and evolving employment conditions. Our members need an association that can respond quickly and decisively to these pressures at both a federal and state level.”

The organisation said independence will strengthen its ability to respond to challenges such as workforce shortages, changing licensing requirements, industrial relations reforms, and broader economic pressures affecting productivity.

Member services – including training programs, apprenticeship support, and industry development initiatives – will continue without disruption. MTA NSW said these programs will be further enhanced through its independent strategy, which will concentrate on issues directly impacting businesses in NSW and the ACT.

While breaking away from the MTAA, Mr Yallouridis acknowledged the role the national body has played in representing the automotive sector and did not rule out working together in the future.

“We acknowledge and thank MTAA for their important role in representing the automotive industry at the national level over the years,” he said. “Moving forward, we remain committed to collaborating with any national body where our strategic directions align and there are areas of mutual agreement that benefit our members and the broader industry.”