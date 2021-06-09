Snapshot
- Sportback variant of coupe will go on sale in late 2021
- M440i xDrive acts as flagship with 275kW/500Nm
The second iteration of BMW's sport-back sedan is set to arrive in Australia later this year as the German marque officially launched the 4 Series Gran Coupe today.
Based on the 4 Series coupe and the 3 Series sedan, the Gran Coupe was first introduced with the last generation of BMW's mid-size range, making a return due to high demand for the previous model.
Three variants are on offer two of which are petrol, with a petrol hybrid headlining the range featuring 48-volt technology to deliver a mix of performance and economy.
Coming to the Australian market in the fourth quarter of 2021, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will arrive before the new i4 M50 which was launched earlier this week, packing 400kW/795Nm with all-wheel-drive.
Features
The entire 4 Series range gets as standard:
- 8.8-inch control display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 5.1-inch instrument cluster display
- Three-zone automatic climate control
- Driver assistance such as front collision warning, lane departure warning, park distance control, reversing assist camera and parking assistance
- BMW Maps
- 17-inch alloy wheels, 18-inch on the 440i xDrive variant
Optional extras include:
- A 10.25-inch control display
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- Remote software upgrades over the air
- Connected music, BMW digital key and Amazon Alexa through the My BMW app
- Head-up display
- Heated and ventilated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Vernasca and BMW Individual leather trim
- M-Sport package Pro
- Pre-heating
- Harman Kardon surround sound
- Slide/tilt sunroof
- Active cruise control with speed limit assist
- Steering and lane control assist
- Surround and remote 3D view
- BMW drive recorder
- 18 to 20-inch wheel options with high performance tyres
Engine, gearbox and fuel economy
Five different variants feature in the 4 Series Gran Coupe range with four engines available.
The 420i and 430i are available as rear-wheel drive only, while the M440i scores the advantage of all-wheel-drive.
All fuel consumption figures are based on WLTP ratings.
- 420i - 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol, 135kW/300Nm, 7.3-6.6L/100km
- 430i - 2.0-litre, four-cylinder twin-turbo petrol, 180kW/400Nm, 7.6-6.8L/100km
- M440i xDrive - 3.0-litre, six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol hybrid, 275kW/500Nm, 8.5-8.0L/100km
The eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission fitted as standard to the M440i is available as an option to all other variants, each coming from the factory with an eight-speed torque converter automatic.
Dimensions
The 4 Series Gran Coupe has the same measurements across all variants - 4783mm long, 1852mm wide, 1442mm high and with a wheelbase of 2856mm. This represents an increase across the board over the Gran Coupe it replaces, growing by 143mm, 27mm, 53mm and 46mm respectively.
Interior boot space has increased too, with 470 litres now available with the back seats up, an increase of 39 litres. The back seats can be folded in a 40/20/40 split, allowing a maximum of 1290 litres when all collapsed.
Availability
The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is expected to go on sale in late 2021.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
News
BMW X3/X4 LCI update, new 4 Series Gran Coupe days away from unveiling
Reports and teaser images suggest refreshed mid-size SUV/crossover and all-new four-door coupe are just around the corner
-
News
No premium on BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
Four-door coupe version of BMW’s 4 Series costs the same as the two-door
-
News
There is more to the new BMW 4 Series than just a massive grille
New engine tech, improved body stiffness, and subtle dimension changes help elevate the second-generation 4 Series