Snapshot Sportback variant of coupe will go on sale in late 2021

M440i xDrive acts as flagship with 275kW/500Nm

The second iteration of BMW's sport-back sedan is set to arrive in Australia later this year as the German marque officially launched the 4 Series Gran Coupe today.

Based on the 4 Series coupe and the 3 Series sedan, the Gran Coupe was first introduced with the last generation of BMW's mid-size range, making a return due to high demand for the previous model.

Three variants are on offer two of which are petrol, with a petrol hybrid headlining the range featuring 48-volt technology to deliver a mix of performance and economy.

Coming to the Australian market in the fourth quarter of 2021, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will arrive before the new i4 M50 which was launched earlier this week, packing 400kW/795Nm with all-wheel-drive.

Features

The entire 4 Series range gets as standard:

8.8-inch control display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

5.1-inch instrument cluster display

Three-zone automatic climate control

Driver assistance such as front collision warning, lane departure warning, park distance control, reversing assist camera and parking assistance

BMW Maps

17-inch alloy wheels, 18-inch on the 440i xDrive variant

Optional extras include:

A 10.25-inch control display

BMW Live Cockpit Professional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Remote software upgrades over the air

Connected music, BMW digital key and Amazon Alexa through the My BMW app

Head-up display

Heated and ventilated seats

Heated steering wheel

Vernasca and BMW Individual leather trim

M-Sport package Pro

Pre-heating

Harman Kardon surround sound

Slide/tilt sunroof

Active cruise control with speed limit assist

Steering and lane control assist

Surround and remote 3D view

BMW drive recorder

18 to 20-inch wheel options with high performance tyres

Engine, gearbox and fuel economy

Five different variants feature in the 4 Series Gran Coupe range with four engines available.