Snapshot BMW will reveal LCI X3/X4 and new 4 Series Gran Coupe this week

Refreshed X3/X4 won't receive BMW iDrive 8

New G36 will look similar to all-electric i4

BMW is said to be on the verge of unveiling the LCI update for its popular X3/X4 medium-sized SUV and crossover, as well as the all-new second-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe.

According to BMW Blog, the LCI updates and 4 Series will be released this week.

3 The 2022 BMW X3 was leaked last month by a Chinese Government department

Teaser images posted on BMW’s social media accounts, as well as the refreshed X3 leaked in May by a Chinese Government department, show the updated models will have a raft of visual enhancements, including new LED headlights and daytime running lights, front and rear bumpers, and wheel designs.

A short clip previewing the updated X3/X4 M also reveals a new iDrive screen. However, BMW Blog reports the updated SUV and crossover won’t score BMW’s next-generation iDrive 8 infotainment system, which we’ve recently seen on new models like the all-electric i4 and iX.

3 The 2022 BMW i4

Speaking of the i4, it’s hardly surprising BMW is choosing to unveil the new 4 Series Gran Coupe just one week after the EV coupe’s release, considering the new G36 four-door coupe is based on the same CLAR architecture as the i4, and it will look quite similar.

WhichCar has reached out to BMW Australia for comment regarding the new releases, but a spokesperson for the automaker said they could not comment.

MORE X4 stories

MORE X4 stories