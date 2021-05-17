Snapshot

Updated looks include redesigned front and rear bumper

New wheels for both X3 and iX3 also leaked

Updated models could launch in Australia before the end of 2021

Images of BMW’s updated 2022 X3 mid-size SUV and its all-electric sibling, the iX3, have been accidentally leaked just weeks before the expected official unveiling.

The inadvertent spill came from the Chinese Government’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology – with the images published on the department's own website.

They've subsequently been deleted, but not before the photos, appearing to show both the X3 and iX3 sporting mild exterior styling tweaks, were shared on a number of other sites.

Notably, the lower part of the front bumper has been completely redesigned, now sporting a more angular look. The new rear bumper and integrated aesthetic diffuser also feature sharper lines and red reflectors.

The headlights and taillights have been redesigned as well, and now show off a similarly sharp appearance. The headlights will be available with two different looks – clear or dark tinted.

The iconic kidney grille has been fettled yet again, with both the petrol and electric variants of the SUV scoring a bespoke look.

Images of the white petrol-powered X3 show a blacked-out grille design complemented by matching darkened headlights and side air ducts, while the maroon iX3 gets a completely blanked-off, gloss black portion of the grille sitting flush against a matt silver border.

Both the X3 and iX3 appear to be getting several new wheel options too, with images showing some designs will feature an aero-focus we can only assume will be fitted especially to the electric iX3.

There were no photos of the updated interior for either SUV, but it’s rumoured the two could be fitted with BMW’s new iDrive 8 infotainment system.

If true, both SUVs could be fitted with a massive 14.9-inch, centrally mounted touchscreen display, as well as a 12.3-inch digital dash.

Under the bonnet, it’s speculated the refreshed X3 will also benefit from new hybrid powertrains, but details are unknown at this stage.

It’s also not yet known when the 2022 BMW X3 or iX3 will land Down Under. While there’s no official word from BMW, a local launch before the end of 2021 is expected.

