In case you missed it, the Honda S2000 turns 20, and in celebration its parents (Honda's engineers and designers) has given the beloved roadster a rather special present in the form of a new body kit.

To commemorate the 20th anniversary since the MX-5-fighter was released into the world, Honda will offer accessories which were developed based on the concept of a “minor model change for the 20th year” according to a rough translation, which was first previewed at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon.

As the only press release available is in Japanese, we suspect the parts won’t be available in Australia, but stranger things have happened. MOTOR has also contacted Honda Australia to find out.

If available here, S2000 owners will be able to access a small series of aerodynamic improvements in the form of front aero bumpers, ducktail bootlid spoilers, 10mm lower adjustable sports suspension (which is limited to 500 units), or a ‘Riasutoreki’ – the mudguard-looking addition to the rear strake of the side sill.

Honda says these parts will only be offered for one year, between February 20, 2020 to February 19, 2021.

A stereo cover and set of interior floor mats are available with 20th anniversary logos, the latter of which are available in either red or black. Footwell lights can also be updated.

Finally, a new roof cover for the S2000 will be available, also featuring the 20th anniversary logo and said to be an update over the original roof.

Prices for these new accessories range from 8800 yen (AUD$119) for the radio cover, to 170,500 yen (AUD$2297) for the adjustable suspension set.

While the S2000 has been out of production for a while now, Honda has been playing plenty of attention to the model for its birthday. Is it time for a revival? We’d like to see it.