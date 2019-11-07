Original HDT HT Monaro racer up for auction

The first Holden HT Monaro ever built by HDT for racing is set to auction later this week in an online sale.

The 1969 HT, which was prepared for Spencer Martin and Kevin Bartlett, is credited with being the car that ‘launched’ HDT and, in turn, Holden’s prominent Australian motorsport story.

Though no specific price has been estimated for the car, its seller Lloyds believes the car is likely to reach the $1 million mark.

“We expect that this incredible piece of history will break seven figures, making it the most expensive Holden ever,” says Lloyds chief operations officer Lee Hames.

“The enquiry on this car is massive from all over the country, many people are even saying that it will reach 7 figures.”

HDT Special Vehicles turns 40 this year

While its provenance as the first HDT Monaro is sound, the sister car to this, another HT which was driven by Peter Brock, sold last year for less than half the seven-figure estimate.

The ‘43D’ Monaro sold for $455,209 at a Grays Online auction in September 2019.

Still, there’s no doubting the car is especially important, and its story is a tumultuous one. On its debut in 1969 at Sandown, it ended up backwards and on fire into the armco at turn one after a brake failure 45 minutes into the race.

Interview with HDT and HSV hero John Harvey

Its rebuild and the learnings from the crash were vital in Holden’s motorsport ventures in the period afterwards.

A video released by Lloyds, with commentary from many of the key personalities at the time, accompanies the auction listing. You can watch it below to get the car’s story first-hand.

The auction is set for June 27 at midday.