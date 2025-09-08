Polestar has officially unveiled the Polestar 5, its new four-door electric Grand Tourer, positioned as the brand’s flagship model. Based on the 2020 Precept concept, the Polestar 5 translates that design study almost unchanged into production form, combining performance, sustainability and advanced driver technology.

Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller described the car as a turning point for the brand. “Polestar 5 is bringing the future to our present. Our vision for design, technology and sustainability is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy,” he said.

At five metres long, the Polestar 5 adopts an aerodynamic, aviation-inspired silhouette with a wing-like profile, Kamm-style tail and a drag coefficient of just 0.24 in dual-motor form. The front features Polestar’s SmartZone sensor array and distinctive dual-blade LED headlights. Frameless glass, retractable door handles and a vast panoramic roof enhance the minimalist design, while an aero-efficient lightbar defines the rear.

3

Inside, the Polestar 5 has a 4+1 seating layout with Recaro-designed front seats offering low-slung positioning, strong bolstering and Swedish comfort. Rear passengers enjoy heating, ventilation and massage functions, with a foldable armrest creating a fifth seat when required.

The cabin makes extensive use of sustainable materials, including flax-based composites developed with BComp, recycled PET for headlining, Econyl for carpets and chrome-free Nappa leather. These lightweight bio-based materials reduce fossil fuel use and aid recyclability. A “foot garage” in the battery allows additional rear passenger space.

Technology includes a driver-focused 9-inch digital cluster mounted on the steering column, a 9.5-inch head-up display and a 14.5-inch portrait infotainment screen running Android Automotive OS with Google built-in. Audio is provided by either a 10-speaker system or an optional 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins setup.

4

Underpinning the car is Polestar’s new bonded aluminium platform, forming the Polestar Performance Architecture (PPA). It delivers torsional rigidity exceeding that of some supercars while remaining lighter than steel. The structure integrates a 112kWh battery (106kWh usable), sourced from SK On.

The Polestar 5 will be offered in Dual Motor and Performance variants. The Dual Motor produces 550kW and accelerates from 0–100km/h in 3.9 seconds, while the Performance raises output to 650kW and 1,015Nm, cutting the sprint to 3.2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250km/h.

An in-house developed rear motor provides up to 450kW alone, and efficiency is boosted by motor disconnect technology. Range is quoted at up to 670km WLTP for the Dual Motor and 565km WLTP for the Performance.

The 800V electrical architecture allows DC fast charging at up to 350kW, with 10–80% charge taking as little as 22 minutes. A charging indicator integrated into the C-pillar provides at-a-glance status.

2

Chassis systems include Brembo brakes, adaptive MagneRide dampers on Performance models, double wishbone suspension and bespoke Michelin tyres up to 22 inches.

Eleven cameras, radar, 12 ultrasonic sensors and a driver monitoring camera support Polestar’s latest driver assistance suite, with Pilot Assist active up to 150km/h. Eight airbags and radar-based occupant detection enhance safety.

Orders for the Polestar 5 will open online from 8 September 2025, with initial deliveries across key global markets to follow. Pricing and Australian availability will be announced closer to launch.

Polestar 5 Dual motor Polestar 5 Performance Price (from) $171,100 $193,100 Power 550 kW 650 kW Torque 812 Nm 1,015 Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.9 seconds 3.2 seconds Top speed 250 km/h 250 km/h Range (WLTP) 670 km 565 km Consumption (WLTP) 17.6-18.3 kWh/100 km 20.9 kWh/100 km Batteries 112 kWh 800-V lithium-ion 112 kWh 800-V lithium-ion Charging capacity (AC) Up to 11 kW Up to 11 kW Charging capacity (DC) Up to 350 kW Up to 350 kW

Manufacturer’s list price includes GST, but excludes Government charges, delivery fees, and other on-road costs.