Polestar has revealed Australian specifications for the updated 2026 Polestar 2 range, which will be priced from an unchanged $62,400, plus on-road costs.

Key updates include a faster infotainment processor, a longer driving range and quicker charging for the entry-level Standard Range Single Motor, a new alloy wheel design and a new exterior colour.

For buyers of the entry-level Standard Range Single Motor Polestar 2, a new 70kWh battery from Chinese manufacturer CATL has improved the range from 546km to 554km (WLTP), and the former 135kW peak charging speed has been improved to 180kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in a claimed 26 minutes.

2

Inside the 2026 Polestar 2, a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor chip has been added to the infotainment system, which allows for quicker download speeds, faster reaction times and smoother performance according to Polestar. The Polestar 2 can also now be optioned with a 14-speaker 1350 watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system with stainless steel mesh on door panels.

A new colour called ‘Dune’ is now optionally available, replacing the former ‘Jupiter’, while a new five-spoke design for the 20-inch wheels included in the optional Performance Pack has debuted as the lightest available for the 2 to date.

While the battery performance has improved for the entry-level car, performance figures continue as before with the Standard Range Single Motor using a 200kW/490Nm rear-mounted motor and the Long Range Single Motor adding 20kW to that. The Long Range Dual Motor makes 310kW/740Nm from its dual-motor set up, and the Long Range Dual Motor Performance makes 350kW for a claimed 4.2-second 0-100km/h time.

Claimed WLTP driving ranges start at 554km for the Standard Range Single Motor, jumping to 568km for the Long Range Dual Motor Performance, 596km for the Long Range Dual Motor and 659km for the Long Range Single Motor.

2

2026 Polestar 2 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Standard Range Single Motor $62,400 Long Range Single Motor $66,400 Long Range Dual Motor $71,400 Long Range Dual Motor Performance $85,080

2026 Polestar 2 options:

Plus Pack with a fixed glass roof, electric front seats with driver memory, front cushion leg extension, backrest storage nets and a 600W Harman Kardon sound system: $4700 (now standard on Long Range Dual Motor Performance)

Pro Pack with 20-inch wheels with gold valve caps and black seatbelts with gold stripe: $1900

Climate Pack with a heat pump, heated rear seats, wiper nozzles and steering wheel: $1500

Pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam: $1600

Bowers & Wilkins sound system (requires Plus Pack): $3500

Rear window privacy glass: $500

Bridge of Weir leather upholstery: $4400 – $4800, requires Plus Pack)

Premium paint: $1500-$1800

The first 2026 Polestar 2 models are due to arrive in local showrooms in the coming weeks.