Porsche and Gran Turismo recently revealed the Porsche 917 Concept would be coming to Gran Turismo Sport, and now we’ve got new pictures that suggest the project is well on its way.

The new pictures are actually renders from the German patent office. Found by Car and Driver, they show the mid-engined concept in 3D-form, with a few minor tweaks.

This is just one of three Porsches coming to the PlayStation’s flagship racer; the Taycan has already arrived, but there’s also a more extreme Vision Gran Turismo in the pipeline, too.

Gran Turismo Sport review

And why don't we think this is a production car? A spokeperson told Car and Driver it wasn't related to any production car, and Stutgartt also filed this patent under 'Automobiles, Vehicles [Toys].' Oh well.

What you need to know

Porsche has also recently revealed more pictures of its 917 concept racer. Finished in the red and white livery of the 917KH Coupe and first Le Mans winner, the new design study marks 50 years of the 917; the original was shown at the 1969 Geneva motor show.

Legend: The 1971 Porsche 917

Stuttgart celebrated the original car – which won a total of 19 gold medals at the famous Le Mans 24 Hours – with a special exhibition in the Porsche Museum last year, with 10 original 917s as well as the concept study.

According to Porsche, the concept was actually made before the brand's entry into LMP1 – something it’s since pulled out of – but recently was finally shown to the public.

Like most of these projects, it was the work of a small team of engineers within the company.

This article was first published by CAR Magazine.