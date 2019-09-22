Porsche Australia delivers first 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Porsche Australia has handed the keys over to the first Aussie owner of a new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport.

Its owner, Dr. Mansoor Parker, has already taken it to a couple of track days at Sydney Motorsport Park and sounds rather chuffed with it.

“I’ve driven it on a few occasions, and it is phenomenal, it really gives you a race-car like feel,” said Parker in a Porsche Australia press release.

Road car: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 driven

Despite the fact his excitement comes to us via a Porsche-approved statement, we find it easy to believe Parker is pleased with his new 313kW flat-six track toy.

“It really is the best of both worlds, without driving something too intimidating or too expensive to maintain, you can literally take this to your local Porsche dealer to get serviced.

“I’m certainly having a lot of fun with it.”

The Cayman GT4 Clubsport joins a list of 15 other Porsches in Parker’s ownership history.

The GT4 Clubsport can be had in ‘Trackday’ or ‘Competition’ spec, set up for different levels of focus but both with the same 313kW 3.8-litre flat-six and six-speed dual-clutch.

Watch: Cayman GT4 Clubsport testing

A Trackday Clubsport features fixed shocks, “forgiving” ABS, TC, and ESC programming, which is killable, as well as A/C, an escape hatch in the roof, a handheld fire extinguisher, and an 80-litre fuel tank.

The Competition has three-way adjustable dampers, adjustable brake bias, an extra 35-litres of fuel tank, and has instead been built with an automatic extinguisher system.

First revealed in Australia a year ago, the demand for GT4 Clubsports has risen steadily, Porsche Australia says.

“We are receiving strong interest in the GT4 and have two further cars on order for new customers,” said Porsche Australia motorsport boss Troy Bundy.

“While our Porsche Payce Carrera Cup and Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge series remain our focus domestically, we also see a place in the market for the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport as a track day car and GT4 race car.

“The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport is an ideal track day car for graduates of Level 5 of our Porsche Track Experience, who may be keen to do more track days and state-based racing before moving up the Porsche Motorsport pyramid into Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.”

