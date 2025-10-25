Rally drivers are renowned for speed and aggression behind the wheel, but European Rally Champion Miko Marczyk has proven they can be just as skilled when it comes to efficiency. The Polish driver has set a world record for the longest distance travelled on a single tank of fuel, driving a Skoda Superb 2.0-litre TDI from Poland to Paris and back – a total of 2831 kilometres – without refuelling.

The feat was achieved in a near-standard version of the new Skoda Superb fitted with a 150-horsepower (110 kW) turbo-diesel engine and only minor modifications. Apart from lowered Sportline suspension springs and low-rolling-resistance tyres, the vehicle was as delivered from the factory.

Over the journey, Marczyk averaged an extraordinary 2.61 L/100 km, equivalent to about 38.3 km per litre, or more than 1600km per tank.

Initially, Marczyk had planned to attempt the challenge in a smaller Skoda Octavia, but switched to the new Superb due to its larger 66-litre fuel tank, which provided the extra capacity needed for the record-breaking distance. “The Octavia has a relatively small tank,” he explained. “So I waited for the new generation of the Superb.”

Before the official run, the rally driver clocked up over 20,000 kilometres of testing to fine-tune his driving strategy. His key to success? Keeping a steady 80 km/h, maintaining correct tyre pressures, and avoiding unnecessary braking or acceleration. He also made use of Eco Mode, which softens throttle response and optimises gear shifts, and drove with a light foot to preserve momentum.

Marczyk said external conditions played a major role: “Germany was a bit challenging. Temperatures were around one degree Celsius overnight, which isn’t ideal for efficiency. There were also several long uphill climbs that increased fuel use.”

Despite the hurdles, the Superb nearly doubled its official WLTP fuel-efficiency rating. Marczyk even believes he could go further: “With premium diesel and perfect conditions, I’m confident we could exceed 3000 kilometres on a single tank.”

The record attempt reinforces the enduring efficiency potential of diesel engines – when paired with discipline, preparation and a professional touch behind the wheel.