Ram has officially scrapped plans to launch its first fully electric pickup, the Ram 1500 REV, first revealed at the 2023 New York Auto Show. The company announced it will discontinue development of the battery-electric truck, citing slowing demand for full-size EVs in North America.

Instead, the “REV” name will live on through the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, a plug-in hybrid with a range-extender powertrain, which will now carry the REV badge. The decision follows several delays for the electric 1500 project, which was originally slated for release in 2024 before being pushed to 2026.

“As demand for full-size battery-electric trucks slows in North America, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will discontinue development of a full-size BEV pickup,” the company said in a statement.

While the fully electric truck has been shelved, Ram is doubling down on powertrain diversity. The company recently brought back the much-loved Hemi V-8 engine in its 1500 line-up, reversing an earlier decision to phase it out. New CEO Tim Kuniskis admitted the initial move was a misstep: “We screwed up,” he told reporters. The return of the V-8 has already proven popular with buyers.

Ram’s decision reflects a broader industry trend. Several major carmakers have scaled back EV projects in response to shifting market conditions. Reports suggest Audi has canceled its upcoming RS6 EV, Honda has abandoned development of a large electric SUV, and Lamborghini is reconsidering its long-planned entry into the EV market.

For Ram, the pivot ensures the brand stays competitive against rivals like Ford and Chevrolet while acknowledging consumer demand for hybrids and traditional engines. The Ramcharger hybrid, now rebranded as the 1500 REV, will carry forward the company’s ambition to blend innovation with practicality.