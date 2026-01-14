Range Rover has added two new special editions to its range. Taking inspiration from neighbourhoods in London, the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton and Range Rover Velar Belgravia add special new exterior and interior styling trims. There is also a limited 400-unit global Range Rover Velar Belgravia Satin, which exclusively adds a satin exterior finish.

The Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition features understated badging across the exterior lower door sill and ‘Hoxton Edition’ scripting illuminated in the puddle lamp, new 20-inch satin gold alloy wheels with diamond turned contrast and a ‘Platinum Atlas’ exterior styling pack.

Inside, leather seat facings with contrast stitching, illuminated Hoxton Edition tread plates and black brushed aluminium finisher with the Edition’s signature graphic create a distinct feel, according to Range Rover.

For the Velar Belgravia Edition, new 20-inch diamond-turned dark agate wheels with a satin black-tinted lacquer feature, as well as the ‘Belgravia Edition’ signature across the lower door sill, a black brushed aluminium finisher and unique puddle lights.

The Belgravia Edition Satin will also launch as a highly exclusive run of only 400 models globally and adds a clear satin protective film for the first time on the Velar, as well as 22-inch dark agate grey diamond-turned wheels with satin black contrast and a black exterior styling pack. Every model bears the designation ‘1 of 400’, affirming its place in a strictly limited series.

Range Rover will also further reveal two more special editions in April: the Battersea Edition and the Westminster Edition, with each again adding unique styling touches.

Range Rover Evoque pricing (plus on-road costs):

Hoxton Edition P250 $83,600 Autobiography P300e PHEV $101,900

Range Rover Velar pricing (plus on-road costs):