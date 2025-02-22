WhichCar
News
wheels

Skoda Octavia Sportline: Stylish new mid-priced entrant

Skoda has launched a new mid-grade Octavia Sportline into Australia, which adds sportier styling to the entry-level Select.

Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png
2c961299/2025 skoda octavia sportine 7 jpeg
Gallery9

Skoda Australia has announced that a new mid-grade Octavia Sportline will be added to its local lineup priced from $44,490 plus on-road costs. Using the same drivetrain as the entry-level Octavia Select, the Sportline adds new features such as larger wheels, Matrix headlights and sportier styling.

Additional new features on the Sportline’s exterior are gloss black trim pieces on the grille, mirrors and window surrounds, a hands-free electric tailgate, Sportline badging and a rear lip spoiler.

On the inside of the Octavia Sportline are new sports seats with heating and fabric and leatherette upholstery, a black headliner, a leatherette dashboard trim with grey stitching, carbon effect trim, stainless steel pedal covers and unique Sportline graphics for the digital driver’s display.

2c24128f/2025 skoda octavia sportine 2 jpeg
9

The Octavia Sportline uses the same 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Octavia Select that it sits above, which produces 110kW of power (from 5,000rpm to 6,000rpm) and 250Nm (between 1,500rpm and 3,500rpm). That’s mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and sends power to the front wheels.

The Octavia Sportline hits 100km/h in 8.7 seconds, while its fuel consumption is rated at between 6.1L/100km (liftback) and 6.2L/100km (wagon) on the combined cycle. It runs on 95RON premium unleaded and features a 45-litre fuel tank.

Measuring 4,705mm long, 2,003mm wide, 1,470mm tall and riding on a 2,686mm long wheelbase, the Octavia’s boot measures between 600-litres (liftback) and 640L (wagon) with the seats up and 1,555L (liftback) and 1,700L (wagon) with them folded.

2c671294/2025 skoda octavia sportine 5 jpeg
9
2025 Skoda Octavia pricing (drive away):
Select liftback$41,490
Select wagon$43,990
Sportline liftback$46,490
Sportline wagon$47,990
RS liftback$62,990
RS wagon$64,490
2c7a1294/2025 skoda octavia sportine 6 jpeg
9
Octavia Sportline standard equipment:
19-inch alloy wheelsRear privacy glass
Sports steering rackSuede and leatherette seat upholstery
Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lightingHeated sports front seats with height and lumbar adjustment
Matrix adaptive high beamDual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
Rain-sensing automatic wipers10.25-inch digital driver’s display
Keyless entry with push button start13.0-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation
Hands-free power tailgateWireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Heated and auto-folding mirrorsEight-speaker sound system
Gloss black exterior trim5x USB-C ports (2x front, 2x rear, 1x in the rear mirror housing)
Rear spoilerWireless phone charger
Black roof rails (wagon only)Umbrella and waste bin in driver’s door
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
2c0d128d/2025 skoda octavia sportine 1 jpeg
9
Octavia Sportline safety features:
Eight airbags (including a front centre unit)Exit warning
Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detectionDriver fatigue monitoring
Adaptive cruise controlEmergency assist
Traffic jam assistFront and rear parking sensors
Travel assistReversing camera
Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidanceTyre pressure monitoring
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alertAlarm
Low-speed rear automatic brakingElectronic child safety lock on rear doors

The Skoda Octavia Sportline will hit local Skoda dealerships soon.

MOREAll Skoda Octavia News & Reviews
MOREEverything Skoda
MORESedan Buyers Guide
MOREWagon Reviews and Buyers Guide
Jake Williams
aa6a1059/author jake williams png

One of Jake’s first words was Volvo because that was the family chariot in his infancy and it’s no shock that since then, he’s been obsessing over practical details such as rear seat folding mechanisms and rain-activated automatic headlights ever since.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.