Skoda Octavia Sportline: Stylish new mid-priced entrant

Skoda Australia has announced that a new mid-grade Octavia Sportline will be added to its local lineup priced from $44,490 plus on-road costs. Using the same drivetrain as the entry-level Octavia Select, the Sportline adds new features such as larger wheels, Matrix headlights and sportier styling.

Additional new features on the Sportline’s exterior are gloss black trim pieces on the grille, mirrors and window surrounds, a hands-free electric tailgate, Sportline badging and a rear lip spoiler.

On the inside of the Octavia Sportline are new sports seats with heating and fabric and leatherette upholstery, a black headliner, a leatherette dashboard trim with grey stitching, carbon effect trim, stainless steel pedal covers and unique Sportline graphics for the digital driver’s display.

The Octavia Sportline uses the same 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Octavia Select that it sits above, which produces 110kW of power (from 5,000rpm to 6,000rpm) and 250Nm (between 1,500rpm and 3,500rpm). That’s mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and sends power to the front wheels.