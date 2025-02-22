Skoda Octavia Sportline: Stylish new mid-priced entrant

Skoda Australia has announced that a new mid-grade Octavia Sportline will be added to its local lineup priced from $44,490 plus on-road costs. Using the same drivetrain as the entry-level Octavia Select, the Sportline adds new features such as larger wheels, Matrix headlights and sportier styling.
Additional new features on the Sportline’s exterior are gloss black trim pieces on the grille, mirrors and window surrounds, a hands-free electric tailgate, Sportline badging and a rear lip spoiler.
On the inside of the Octavia Sportline are new sports seats with heating and fabric and leatherette upholstery, a black headliner, a leatherette dashboard trim with grey stitching, carbon effect trim, stainless steel pedal covers and unique Sportline graphics for the digital driver’s display.
The Octavia Sportline uses the same 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as the Octavia Select that it sits above, which produces 110kW of power (from 5,000rpm to 6,000rpm) and 250Nm (between 1,500rpm and 3,500rpm). That’s mated to an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission and sends power to the front wheels.
The Octavia Sportline hits 100km/h in 8.7 seconds, while its fuel consumption is rated at between 6.1L/100km (liftback) and 6.2L/100km (wagon) on the combined cycle. It runs on 95RON premium unleaded and features a 45-litre fuel tank.
Measuring 4,705mm long, 2,003mm wide, 1,470mm tall and riding on a 2,686mm long wheelbase, the Octavia’s boot measures between 600-litres (liftback) and 640L (wagon) with the seats up and 1,555L (liftback) and 1,700L (wagon) with them folded.
|2025 Skoda Octavia pricing (drive away):
|Select liftback
|$41,490
|Select wagon
|$43,990
|Sportline liftback
|$46,490
|Sportline wagon
|$47,990
|RS liftback
|$62,990
|RS wagon
|$64,490
|Octavia Sportline standard equipment:
|19-inch alloy wheels
|Rear privacy glass
|Sports steering rack
|Suede and leatherette seat upholstery
|Dusk- and rain-sensing automatic all-LED exterior lighting
|Heated sports front seats with height and lumbar adjustment
|Matrix adaptive high beam
|Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
|Rain-sensing automatic wipers
|10.25-inch digital driver’s display
|Keyless entry with push button start
|13.0-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation
|Hands-free power tailgate
|Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Heated and auto-folding mirrors
|Eight-speaker sound system
|Gloss black exterior trim
|5x USB-C ports (2x front, 2x rear, 1x in the rear mirror housing)
|Rear spoiler
|Wireless phone charger
|Black roof rails (wagon only)
|Umbrella and waste bin in driver’s door
|Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
|Octavia Sportline safety features:
|Eight airbags (including a front centre unit)
|Exit warning
|Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian and cyclist detection
|Driver fatigue monitoring
|Adaptive cruise control
|Emergency assist
|Traffic jam assist
|Front and rear parking sensors
|Travel assist
|Reversing camera
|Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
|Alarm
|Low-speed rear automatic braking
|Electronic child safety lock on rear doors
The Skoda Octavia Sportline will hit local Skoda dealerships soon.
