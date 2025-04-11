Smart has revealed the new #5 Brabus, which will sit atop the brand’s lineup as a very quick version of its new mid-size SUV. Capable of a 3.8-second 0-100km/h sprint using launch control, the #5 Brabus makes a massive 475kW of power – or a full 165kW more than the next #5 below it.

That’s again thanks to a dual-motor all-wheel drive drivetrain, which is fed by a large 100kWh battery that enables a 540km WLTP range – or 200km less than the regular #5 thanks to the extra performance.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the #5 Brabus can charge at up to 400kW for a 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 18 minutes.

On the exterior of the #5 Brabus are new 21-inch ‘Monoblock Z’ wheels, sportier styling pieces and red colouring on the brake callipers, mirror caps, side skirt and rear trim strip.

On the inside, the #5 Brabus features the same sporty details as the #1 and #3 Brabus such as suede and microfibre upholstery, heated and ventilated front sports seats and red stitching, while the suede steering wheel also sports illuminated Brabus badging.

The #5’s infotainment is handled by two 13-inch OLED displays with one dedicated to the front

passenger, while a 20-speaker Sennheiser sound system provides 2,000 watts of audio. 256-colour LED ambient lighting also features.

European pricing for the #5 Brabus starts at €60,900 (A$108,105) and deliveries there will commence later in the year.

Currently, the Smart #5 Brabus is yet to be confirmed for Australia, though the regular #5 will go on sale locally in late 2025.