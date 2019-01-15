2019 Detroit Auto Show: Subaru WRX STI S209 revealed

Subaru has debuted a special edition Ford Focus RS killer at the Detroit Auto Show with the reveal of the WRX STI S209. Inspired by the Japan-only S208, it produces an ‘estimated’ 254kW from its highly-tuned turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer four, more than any factory STI model in history, that is improved right down to its forged con-rods. 19 Forged pistons and stronger exhaust valve springs are supported by a host of upgrades focused on increasing power. The fuel, intake and exhaust systems, along with the turbocharger and ECU tune are all newly modified. Meanwhile, an intercooler water spray system has even been added to cool the intake charge in hot conditions.

The chassis underneath the S209 undergoes a similar transformation now that it rolls on 265mm wide Dunlop rubber. They’re 20mm wider than the base car’s tyres and live under widened front and rear guards. MORE Celebrating 30 Years of STI New Bilstein suspension control new 19 x 9.0-inch BBS wheels, held in place by new rose-jointed suspension links in the rear setup and STI “suspension supports” in the front. The chassis is further braced by a flexible front tower bar and sub-frame ‘draw stiffeners’ at both ends. 19 Aerodynamics are tweaked via new carbon-fibre rear spoiler and S209-specific front splitter with canards. A new carbon-fibre roof helps to drop the centre of gravity, as well.

Handling its newfound power is the same six-speed manual transmission that uses a “performance” clutch and short-throw shifter. Meanwhile, the current STI’s Brembo brake setup hides behind the wheels in all their six-piston and four-piston glory. Other changes to the interior include S209 specific logos on the seats and side sills. Meanwhile, black door mirrors and a ‘cherry red’ stripe along the rear diffuser signal at its exclusivity. 19 You can have the S209 either in white with gold wheels, or blue with grey wheels, and only if you live in North America.