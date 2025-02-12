TAG Heuer’s race-ready new watches

TAG Heuer Formula 1 TAG Heuer has long been associated with motorsport, and in 2025 once again becomes the Official Timekeeper of Formula 1. To celebrate it releases five new timepieces in its popular Formula 1 collection first launched in 1986 – four chronographs and the TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing. The new models take inspiration from elements of F1 race cars as well as new materials and design that is both aerodynamic and ergonomic. That begins with a new lightweight titanium case shape designed to evoke the nose aerodynamic of a F1 vehicle, with an optimised lug-to-lug distance creating a more streamlined silhouette. Micro-perforations on the aluminium tachymeter bezel subtly reference an F1 car’s brake discs, with a coloured ring between the case and bezel inspired by F1’s precision engineering. Skeletonized hour and minute hands, and shaped pushers, create an appropriately mechanical aesthetic for the new pieces. 8 The design is also informed by the concept of ‘Grand Prix by night’ - dark tones contrasted with vivid colour, from red to blue and lime green, also reflected on the rubber strap.

The TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Oracle Red Bull Racing – the latest in a partnership that started in 2016 – features a grade-2 titanium case, a tachymeter bezel with a forged carbon insert, and a blue opaline dial with a checkered flag pattern on the caseback, along with the TAG Heuer and Oracle Red Bull Racing logos. Against, bursts of vivid colour are used to convey the thrill and drama of F1 - red lacquer on the crown, a coloured ring between the case and bezel, and a yellow lacquered central hand. The bi-coloured blue and red strap mirrors Oracle Red Bull Racing’s racing livery and the colour signatures of the cars. 8 TAG Heuer Porsche Rallye TAG Heuer Porsche Rallye TAG Heuer and Porsche celebrate the fifth year of their productive creative partnership with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye, a limited-edition timepiece celebrating Porsche’s indomitable 911 and TAG Heuer’s long expertise in precision chronographs.

With a design inspired by historic Heuer dashboard times used by competitors in the historic Monte Carlo Rally (in particular, the Porsche 911 “147” from the 1965 rally), the new release has two variations - a steel one limited to 911 pieces, and one in 18K 3N solid yellow gold limited to 11 pieces. The black dial references the Heuer Master Time/Monte Carlo stopwatches from 1965, prizing strong contrast and legibility as required by rally competitors. Beige markings reference the original car’s steering wheel, while the dial’s finish evokes the shimmering effect of its bodywork, adding a refined touch. 8 The red lines on the right side of the flange are a graphical representation of speed, paying homage to the 0 to 100 km/h sprint achieved by the 1965 Porsche 911 “147” during the Monte Carlo Rally, calculated acceleration of 8.4 seconds. The azuré subdials, with contrasting silver rings, add visual depth. The TAG Heuer Carrera double glassbox construction on both the front and back of the timepiece, allows for an uninterrupted view of the movement.

The watch is powered by the in-house TH20-08 Chronosprint movement, offering an impressive 80-hour power reserve. The chronograph module of the TH20-08 is unique to the Porsche partnership, with its two snail-shaped wheels resulting in the central seconds hand completing the first 15 seconds of every stopped minute at an accelerated pace, before slowing to complete the loop of the minute perfectly. A Porsche steering wheel-shaped rotor, visible through the sapphire glass caseback, further connects the timepiece to the car’s engineering heritage. The steel version comes with a classic H-shaped bracelet and an additional black perforated leather strap with beige stitching, while the more exclusive gold version features a black perforated leather strap with beige stitching and an additional light brown perforated calfskin strap. 8 TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, Glassbox edition In 2023 TAG Heuer marked the 60th anniversary of its most famous model, the Carrera, with a new glassbox design in tribute to Jack Heuer’s innovative use of a flange to display crucial information. The curved sapphire crystal over the dial allows the face to be read at any angle, improving all-round legibility, a key element of all past Carrera models.

The new models build on the collection’s colour palette and add a precious element with the integration of a diamond-set flange and under the domed sapphire crystal. The two timepieces consist of TAG Heuer Carrera’s signature blue and the other one in a powdery pink, both in a unisex-friendly 39mm case. A dial with circular-brushed finish features a bi-compax layout, rhodium-plated hands and date window at 6 o’clock. The diamond-set flange is adorned with 72 diamonds totalling 0.45 carats, along with 11 chaton diamond indexes on the inner flange. The blue model is presented with a dark blue alligator leather strap and the pink version on a matching calfskin leather strap, both featuring a subtle pearlescent effect. White and gray alligator straps are also available. 8 Separately released, the Glassbox series also consists of two striking purple dial Carrera models – a chronograph and a tourbillon. Both models are distinguished by the smoky, sunray-brushed finish of the gradient dial – moving from inky black at the edges to an evocative purple in the middle – and changing moods in the ambient light.

Rhodium-plated hour markers, along with silver accents, contrast with the moody dial for excellent legibility. The domed sapphire crystal of the Glassbox accentuates the curvature of the dial for a striking silhouette on the wrist. Inside the 39mm stainless steel case of the chronograph is the in-house Heuer 02 (TH20-00) movement, delivering an 80-hour power reserve. The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon, meanwhile, is limited to 200 pieces and is powered by TAG Heuer’s in-house Heuer 02 (TH20-09) tourbillon movement, offering a 65-hour power reserve. Both models are fitted with black perforated leather straps, complemented by black stitching on the front and a purple calfskin lining on the reverse with tone-on-tone stitching. 8 TAG Heuer Carrera Date New pastel versions of the famous TAG Heuer Carrera Date offer a softer side to the model. In the versatile 36mm case, the elegant new editions include a powdery pink iteration with a sunray-brushed dial and a lilac model bearing a distinctive snail-brushed dial.