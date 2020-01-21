Dick Johnson’s Tru-Blu Ford XD Falcon is one of the most iconic Aussie race cars ever. In a sense, it’s also soon to be seen back on the track.

While it’s not the Tru-Blu XD, a recreation by Team Johnson set to be driven by Steven ‘Jnr’ Johnson is almost ready to take part in the 2020 Touring Car Masters.

“The build is coming along nicely and hopefully next week she will start to make some noise,” the Johnsons wrote in a Facebook update, with several images of the car looking very close to completion… and one incredibly ‘Strayan’ photo with Dick, Steven, and David ‘Dyno’ Johnson (Dick’s brother) standing around, looking at the almost-built car, having some beers.

“As you can see, we have tried to preserve as much as possible of the original shell to keep it as close to how Tru Blu was originally built,” the team wrote in an update during 2019.

The Ford XD Falcon, Wheels Magazine, January 1979



“It still has the standard shock towers, original chassis rails and tunnel, radiator support, etc. All these items can be replaced/modified within the rules but that’s not how we wanted this car to be built.

The original Tru Blu

“There’s a lot of history and thought gone into the design and build of this car along with the current technology needed for it to be competitive in TCM in 2020.”

A different kind of XD race car

The car’s first competitive outing should be, all going to plan, the Adelaide 500 which kicks off on February 20, or about a month from time of writing.

Team Johnson says ‘Blue’ will be up and running for a ride day at Lakeside in Queensland before that, however, with rides being offered with Steven or Dick for $1000 or $2000 respectively. The rides include a host of commemorative gear, such as limited edition XD coins, signed posters, and apparel.