Toyota has revealed a facelift for its smallest car in the European region, with the updated Aygo X going on sale there later in 2025. Introducing a hybrid drivetrain for the first time, the Aygo X is claimed to now be the lowest CO2-emitting car without a plug in the region.

The pre-updated Aygo X’s non-turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine has been shelved, with the same 85kW 1.5-litre hybrid set up from the slightly larger Yaris hatchback and Yaris Cross small SUV now fitted as standard. That makes it 32kW more powerful than the former petrol Aygo X.

According to Toyota, the move was to boost both performance and fuel efficiency, with the hybrid Aygo X now capable of a sub-10 second sprint to 100km/h – or five seconds faster than the non-hybrid version – and a 23g/km reduction in CO2 to just 86g/km (WLTP).

Fuel consumption figures are yet to be announced, but Autocar reports that the Aygo X hybrid is capable of 74mpg (around 3.8L/100km) on the WLTP cycle – around 0.5L/100km less than the European market Yaris hybrid.

Toyota made the Aygo X’s nose 76mm longer to accommodate the larger engine and for the first time in a Toyota hybrid, the two stacks of battery cells are positioned alongside each other across the width of the floor under the rear seats, unlike the typical parallel configuration of other hybrid Toyota models. The 12V battery is also now located under the boot floor.

With the extended nose, the facelifted Aygo X was given updated styling, including new headlights and bumpers. The opening canvas roof is also still an option, as is a two-tone paint job, while a sportier-looking GR Sport trim level is also available for the first time.

The inside of the Aygo X has been treated to a new infotainment system, as well as a new digital driver’s display and updated trims, including new animal-free materials.

Available features on the Aygo X range include heated front seats, synthetic leather and suede trim, auto-folding mirrors, wheels up to 18-inches in size, automatic LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, a wireless phone charger and an extended range of active safety features to include emergency assist that can be refined through over-the-air updates.

The Toyota Aygo X hybrid is due to go on sale in European markets later in 2025, with no plans yet announced for an Australian release.