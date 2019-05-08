Even Toyota admits it is a good problem to have, but the sales success that is the next-gen RAV4 is causing headaches within the popular marque’s supply chain.

As a worst-case scenario, waiting times for the RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid remain at seven-to-eight months between order and delivery, with an average of about five-to-six months.

Despite this, the all-new RAV4 jumped to second place in the February VFACTS results with a staggering 3375 registrations, which equates to a 105 percent jump compared to the same month in 2019.

What’s more, the RAV4 is now nipping at the heels of the all-conquering, chart-topping Hilux, falling just 46 sales short of the venerable dual-cab ute (includes 4x2 and 4x4 variants).

Although a Toyota spokesperson shied away from stating that the RAV4 could soon be Australia’s top-selling car, stating that “it’s much too speculative and early to start predicting it outselling the Hilux”, before highlighting the fact that “RAV4 supply and demand need to even out first”.

Therefore the jump seen in February (the RAV4 accounted for 2290 sales in January 2020) is more about supply catching up with the initial influx of orders and the fact there hasn’t been an all-new model in nearly 10 years.

“It’s not like there has been a sudden surge in demand … it’s just that we’ve had more stock free up which has allowed us to fulfil a lot of the demand that existed from the year before,” the spokesperson said.

Further proof of the hybrid RAV4’s success is that the petrol-electric variants accounted for 62 percent of SUV’s sales.

With 2097 registrations in February, it’s the first time a Toyota hybrid variant has surpassed 2000 sales in a month in Australia.

The company says that as much as it doesn’t want customers to be delayed with deliveries and that an increased shipment has been approved for 2020, Toyota is still “pretty chuffed” with the February sales result.

“It’s a good problem to have and we are working diligently to shore up supplies.”

“We don’t want anyone to be discouraged by the wait times and ask customers to contact their local dealer to see what’s in stock,” the spokesperson said.

