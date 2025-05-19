Toyota has released a fresh batch of teaser images offering the most revealing look yet at what appears to be the next-generation RAV4, ahead of its official debut set for May 20. The company also shared a livestream link for the world premiere, fueling anticipation around its best-selling SUV.

While Toyota stops short of confirming this is the new RAV4, the teaser shots show a vehicle bearing strong resemblance to camouflaged prototypes spotted earlier this year in the US.

The test models featured what seemed to be a production-ready body with C-shaped headlights, a more upright stance, and a slightly larger footprint – possibly hinting at improved interior space and cargo capacity.

The teaser campaign includes dynamic aerial views of the vehicle traversing snowy landscapes, winding roads, and suburban streets. Toyota describes the model as ready for “urban streets to outdoor retreats,” though the name RAV4 is notably absent from the promotional material.

Introducing a sixth generation of the current model is a high-stakes move.

In Australia the RAV4 is the best selling car in Australia in latest figures to the end of April 2025, with 17,610 units sold, marginally ahead of the Ford Ranger (17,257) and Toyota Hilux (15,120).

In the US, meanwhile, it sold over 475,000 units last year – a 9.3 per cent increase – making the compact crossover America’s best-selling SUV for the eighth consecutive year.

Under the hood, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are expected to return, though it remains unclear if the base petrol variant will be dropped. If so, the RAV4’s starting price could climb above the current hybrid’s $33,695.

Production plans also remain under wraps, but reports in the US suggest Toyota may continue building the RAV4 there to avoid tariffs. If true, production at Toyota’s Kentucky plant could begin as late as 2027, with the new model arriving stateside by the 2026 model year. Australian deliveries are yet to be confirmed.

Last year the model passed 500,000 customer deliveries in Australia, and marked 30 years since its introduction down under.

Official sales figures reveal RAV4 reached a cumulative total of 501,546 local sales to the end of June 2024, following its introduction in July 1994. The model is credited with beginning the SUV revolution in the new car market.

“Customer demand has never been higher for RAV4 because it delivers a winning formula that combines SUV fun and adventure with passenger-car ride, handling and economy – just as it’s done for three decades,” said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing & Franchise Operations, last year.

“RAV4 enters honoured company in reaching 500,000 sales in Australia, joining other Toyota icons in Corolla, HiLux, LandCruiser and Camry – all of which have now exceeded one million sales.”