Reports out of the United States, suggest Toyota is serious about fashioning the Tundra into a genuine F150 Raptor contender, with a trademark application suggesting ‘TRD Hammer’ is the name the Japanese manufacturer has chosen.

Uncovered by The Drive in the US, the submission to the United States Patent and trademark Office (USPTO), suggests Toyota is inching closer to an official announcement regarding a more aggressive version of the popular Tundra.

The Drive also shared a post from February on the tundras.com owners forum, where a survey was sent out to Tundra owners polling them on new names for a ‘future product’. The survey then asked owners to rank the names which included, TRD Baja, TRD Iron, TRD Pro-S TRD, Hammer, TRD Bizurk and TRD Quake, in order of preference.

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A description of the hypothetical truck added to the post read: “This high-performance truck package is designed for off-road enthusiasts, featuring an engineered long-travel suspension and 37-inch all-terrain tires, With the truck’s unique wide fenders, high-clearance bumpers and a powerful engine, it achieves exceptional off-road capability and performance”.

The Drive reports Toyota USA is still avoiding any confirmation of the truck, despite the outlet being tipped off on the development of such a true, years ago, and the appearance of spy photos of a high-riding test vehicle in 2025.

There’s no further information available at this stage, and a V8 engine is at least currently unlikely, too, given the V6 petrol engine used in current model Tundras. The version Toyota sells in Australia (main and below) gets a 3.5-litre, V6 twin-turbo hybrid powertrain, mated to a 10-speed automatic, generating 326kW and 790Nm.

In Australia, Ram Trucks has already sold a limited number of it’s toughest truck – and the toughest full-size truck to go on sale in Australia – the 1500-based TRX, while Chevrolet also sells an off-road focused version of the Silverado 1500, badged ZR2.