Whether you believe in ‘second chances’ or not, you’ve now got one if you were hoping to pick up a brand-new Ford Mustang R-Spec.

The limited-run supercharged muscle car, developed by Herrod Performance with Ford Australia as a factory product, reportedly sold out very quickly after it was put on sale (though not immediately, as some thought).

Number 272 of the 700 to be built has popped up as newly available in Port Macquarie, NSW, at Miedecke Motor Group, a dealership owned by the family behind Miedecke Motorsport.

Dealer principal and racing driver George Miedecke told MOTOR the car was originally allocated to a buyer who had to cancel the order, so the car is now on offer to the public.

Miedecke says the car is still for sale at the price most of the rest should have been sold for, approximately $120,000 driveaway. He add there were two other R-Specs allocated to the dealership, one which has a buyer waiting for delivery, and another intended for racing veteran (and George’s father) Andrew Miedecke.

Miedecke was unable to confirm if it’s the only R-Spec currently available as new from a dealership in the country, though MOTOR has contacted Ford Australia to find out if there are any more units yet to be claimed.

A quick search through the classifieds did reveal one privately available R-Spec, in Twister Orange, for $130,000 in ‘as new’ condition and 20km on the odo.

The 522kW beasts are still being constructed by a team of Herrod’s staff with Ford Australia input on the Ford Broadmeadows site, the first time cars have been built at that plant since the Falcon left us.