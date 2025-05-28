The Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV) has made an urgent call for Victorians to wear their seatbelts every time they enter a vehicle after fresh data revealed a disturbing spike in seatbelt violations and road deaths.

In the first quarter of the 2024–25 financial year alone, more than 8,500 motorists were caught not wearing seatbelts – resulting in over $3.3 million in fines. This surge suggests that Victoria could surpass last financial year’s total of 34,744 seatbelt offences, according to Victoria Police statistics.

The spike in non-compliance comes amid an increase in road fatalities. As of midnight on May 20, 2025, 118 lives have been lost on Victorian roads this year – an 8.3 per cent rise from the same period last year. Over the past five years, 130 people who died in crashes were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

RACV Head of Policy James Williams said the figures underscore the critical importance of buckling up. “Failing to wear a seatbelt is a simple, but deadly mistake,” he said. “Seatbelts save lives. Choosing not to wear one puts you, your passengers, and other road users at risk.”

Victorian law mandates that seatbelts must be worn correctly at all times, with offenders facing a $395 fine and three demerit points. Williams emphasised that accidents can occur anytime, making seatbelt use non-negotiable for safety.

RACV is urging all drivers and passengers to take the following actions to protect themselves:

Always wear a seatbelt, and ensure every occupant in the vehicle does the same.

Adjust seatbelts to fit securely across the chest and lap.

Make sure children are properly restrained using age-appropriate safety seats.

“Wearing a seatbelt is one of the simplest actions we can take to reduce road trauma,” Williams said. “It takes just seconds to click in – and it could save your life.”