Snapshot New Golf launches from $29,350

GTI scores adjustable dampers as standard

Wagon to soon become available Volkswagen Australia has finally revealed the prices and features of the new Golf Mk8, having waited since 2013 for a comprehensive update to the Golf range. Based on the same MQB chassis as the outgoing Mk7 and 7.5, the Mk8 gets a brand new exterior design and refurbished interior alongside a plethora of technology updates to bring it in line with its rivals. Starting out at $29,350 for the entry-level Golf, prices range up to $53,100 with the GTI acting as the top-shelf model until the R arrives down the track. 12 Mk8 Golf Life Pricing As well as the five different combinations of trim and transmission for the Golf hatch, Volkswagen will also be delivering the Mk8 as a wagon, offering two more variants onto the range (all prices before on-road costs): Golf – $29,350 (manual)

Golf – $31,950 (auto)

Golf Wagon – $33,550 (auto)

Golf Life – $34,250 (auto)

Golf Wagon Life – $36,250 (auto)

Golf R-Line – $37,450 (auto)

Golf GTI – $53,100 (auto) Different paints are available within the Golf range, setting buyers back: Kings red – $300 (GTI)

Premium paint – $300 (R-Line)

Metallic/pearl effect paint – $600 (all exc. GTI)

Premium metallic paint – $900 (all exc. GTI) Three optional packages can be added to certain variants, giving more features than what is listed further below: Sound and Vision Package – $1500 (Life, R-Line, GTI) Head-up display

Harman Kardon 480W premium audio system

8 + 1 (centre) speakers, subwoofer and 12-channel amplifier Comfort and Style Package – $2000 (Life) Microfleece-cloth upholstery

Comfort sport front seats

30 colour ambient lighting

Panoramic electric glass sunroof Luxury Package – $3800 (GTI) Vienna leather appointed upholstery

Heated and ventilated front seats

Electrically operated driver's seat with memory

Heated steering wheel

Panoramic electric glass sunroof A panoramic glass sunroof can be optioned on the R-Line for $1800. 12 Mk8 GTI interior Features As Australia's fifth-most popular hatchback in 2020, Volkswagen has had to throw more features at the new Golf to try and entice buyers to move away form the segment-leading Toyota Corolla, Hyundai i30 and Mazda 3.

The eponymous Golf trim serves as the base upon which everything is added. As standard, it features: 10.25-inch digital cockpit (static)

8.25-inch infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Tri-zone climate control

Cloth seats

LED front and rear lights

16-inch 'Norfolk' wheels

Multi-link rear suspension

Black roof rails (wagon only) Stepping up to the Life, buyers get more kit as standard as well as the optional packs which can't be added to the base model: 10.25-inch digital cockpit pro (animated and customisable)

10-inch innovision cockpit with touch buttons and sliders

Smartphone mirroring and wireless charging

Satellite navigation

Comfort or comfort sports seats

Keyless entry and starting

17-inch 'Ventura' wheels

Electric tailgate (wagon only)

Chrome roof rails (wagon only) R-Line owners get the biggest upgrades before moving up to the GTI, still based on the same platform as the Golf and Life but with: R-Line sports bumpers

15mm lowered suspension

Progressive steering rack from GTI and R

Sports seats

'Performance' headlights

18-inch wheels Finally the performance focused GTI, scoring much of the same trim as the R-Line but with a few additions: GTI-specific digital cockpit pro dash

GTI front bumper, side skirts, rear bumper and spoiler

Iconic GTI grille strip with parallel LED strips in headlights

Honeycomb intake and fog lights

Sports seats with integrated head restraints, tartan fabric with red trim

Flat-bottom steering wheel

18-inch 'Richmond' wheels

Adaptive chassis control

XDL electronic differential lock 12 Engine, drivetrain and fuel economy All Golfs, bar the GTI, are powered by the same 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which has been found in the outgoing Mk7 110TSI models, making 110kW and 250Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission, as is found in the base trim only, or an eight-speed Aisin torque-converter automatic, helping to achieve fuel-economy figures of 6.0L and 5.8L/100km respectively. The GTI gets the fourth-generation EA888 engine, a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder unit which punches out 180kW and 370Nm, delivering power to the front tyres via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. 12 Safety All Golf variants scored five-stars in ANCAP safety testing, with a 95 per cent score for adult occupant protection, 89 per cent for children, 76 per cent for vulnerable road users and 80 per cent for its safety assistance systems.

Inside every Golf is a range of safety features to protect those in the cabin, including: Driver's airbag

Front passenger airbag

Front side airbags

Rear side airbags

Curtain airbags, front and rear

Front and rear seat belt tensioners

IsoFix and top tether child seat anchors

Proactive occupant protection system

Multi-collision brake

Front and rear seat belt unfastened warning The Volkswagen IQ.DRIVE system is also standard across the range, implementing technology to prevent accidents with features such as: Travel, lane, side and park assist

Front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring

Adaptive cruise control

Oncoming vehicle braking when turning

Driver fatigue detection

Rear traffic alert

Rear view camera

Emergency assist

Exit warning system

Parking distance sensors, front and rear

Manoeuvre braking, front and rear

Tyre pressure loss indicator (TLPI) 12 Dimensions Exterior measurements for the GTI hatch have changed slightly from the Mk7.5, now standing at 4287mm in length (9mm increase), 1789mm wide (10mm decrease), 1463mm tall (21mm increase) and with a wheelbase of 2631mm (5mm increase). Weight sits between 1270kg for the base model Golf and 1409kg for the GTI, the heaviest of the range. Boot space with the rear seats up has changed by a litre, now at 381L, but as dropped by 53L with the back seats down to now hold 1237L. No measurements for the wagon have yet been released. 12 Warranty and servicing All Golf models are covered by Volkswagen's five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with one year of roadside assistance included.

Servicing is available under one of two plans through VW for both the standard Golf and GTI variants. Golf, Golf Life and Golf R-Line buyers can purchase either a three-year/45,000km service pack for $1100 or a five-year/75,000km pack for $1900, providing savings of around $200 to $800 off the cost of the assured price servicing. GTI owners can be covered for the same period at a cost of $1450 for the three-year pack or $2300 for five, again representing a saving of between $200 and $900 given the 60,000km DSG service on the GTI is a major one. 12 Availability All regular Golf hatch variants as well as the GTI are now available to purchase, though the Wagon is expected to land in July. Production could soon slow down though due to a global semiconductor shortage, hampering Golfs with the Harman Kardon sound system as well as the GTI's DSG gearbox. MORE Golf news & reviews MORE All Volkswagen stories