Australian pricing for the new Volvo ES90 large electric car has been announced ahead of its impending local arrival. Priced from $88,880 plus on-road costs, the ES90 will initially be offered in two variants locally with up to 554km of range (WLTP) and 305kW DC fast charging. Not actually a sedan despite its appearance, the luxurious ES90 is also high-riding like an SUV, but is also a hatchback for more practicality.

Measuring 5000mm long, 2120mm wide and 1546mm tall with a 3102mm wheelbase, the ES90 is 31mm longer than the S90 it replaces, which was last sold locally in 2018. Bootspace is rated at 424 litres with the seats up and 733 litres with them folded, plus a 22 litre front boot as well.

Rivalling cars such as the BMW i5, the Volvo ES90 features a 92kWh battery for a claimed 554km of range (WLTP), which can be charged at up to 350kW on a DC fast charger – the first Volvo model to do so – for a claimed 10 to 80 per cent charge time of just 22 minutes.

Propulsion is handled by a 245kW/480Nm single motor, which is powerful enough for a claimed 6.6-second 0-100km/h time. More powerful dual motor drivetrains exist overseas with up to 500kW of power, but aren’t yet available in Australia.

Standard equipment on the entry-level ES90 Plus includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a 14.5-inch touchscreen with inbuilt Google, a panoramic roof, four-zone automatic climate control, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel and digital key functionality.

The upper-spec Ultra adds Pixel adaptive high beam, a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, soft-closing doors, Nappa leather upholstery, ventilated and massaging front seats and active air suspension.

“The Volvo ES90 combines our most advanced technologies with Scandinavian design and superior

comfort, creating a true premium Volvo car designed to elevate your quality of life,” says Stephen

Connor, managing director Volvo Car Australia. “It joins the EX90 SUV as one of our flagship models

and cements our position as an industry leader in software-defined cars that harness the power of

core computing.”

Volvo ES90 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Plus Single Motor: $88,880

Ultra Single Motor: $107,990

The Volvo ES90 will enter local Volvo showrooms soon.