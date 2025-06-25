Volvo has announced that its XC60 mid-size SUV is now its most best-selling product of all time, with 2.7 million produced and counting, overtaking the iconic 240 sedan and wagon that ceased production in 1993.

“Growing up in Sweden in the 1980s, the Volvo 240 was the iconic family car – you could spot one in almost every driveway,” says Susanne Hägglund, head of Global Offer at Volvo Cars. “Today the XC60 has taken over that position in two ways. Not only as the family favourite, but also becoming our all-time top-seller, which in itself is the ultimate proof point of a successful car.”

Produced from 1974 to 1993, 2,685,171 240s were built in total. Upon its introduction, the 240 was one of the safest cars ever made at the time. Front and rear crumple zones, as well as a reinforced passenger compartment, were central to its safety-first approach.

It was also one of the first cars to incorporate enhanced side-impact protection, which later evolved into Volvo’s Side-Impact Protection System (SIPS). In 1978, the 240 also introduced the integrated child booster seat, a feature that modern Volvo products still use.

According to Volvo, the XC60 continues the 240’s safety-first heritage. It was the first car to feature a low-speed automatic braking system in 2008, while in 2017, it introduced Oncoming Lane Mitigation to steer the car back into its lane to avoid drifting into oncoming traffic. Just as the 240 was at the time, the XC60 is one of the safest cars in the world.

Volvo Cars Australia has just announced local pricing and specifications for the refreshed XC60, which is priced from $74,990 plus on-road costs. It uses a new larger infotainment system, as well as trim and light design updates, to keep it fresh in the ever popular mid-size SUV segment.

The updated Volvo XC60 is now available from local Volvo dealerships.